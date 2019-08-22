Voters in Ward 5 will decide which two candidates move forward to the November general election during a primary on Sept. 10.
Newcomers David A. Vitale and Peter Shanes are challenging incumbent Nancy E. Meany for the seat. According to the Solon charter, only two candidates are able to face off Nov. 5 for the nonpartisan seat.
The polling location for Ward 5 is Advent Lutheran Church, 5525 Harper Road.
Though there are contested races in other council wards, no primary is needed because there are two candidates or no challengers to incumbents. In Ward 1, incumbent Douglas A. Magill is being challenged by Eugene Macke Bentley. In Ward 3, incumbent Councilman Jeremy A. Zelwin is being challenged by former Councilman John T. Scott, and in Ward 7, Councilman William I. Russo is running unopposed.
Mrs. Meany, 64, who serves as vice mayor, is a lifelong city resident who is seeking her third term in office. Chairwoman of the City Council Finance Committee as well as a member of the Public Works Committee, Mrs. Meany said she is seeking re-election to continue to help her residents.
“I enjoy being able to help them when they have issues with the city,” she said. “I’m a lifelong resident and my total motivation is I love Solon, and I want it to continue to move forward and thrive.”
Mr. Shanes, 60, said he wants to bring his diplomatic personality and experience in finance to the dais. He has the ability to work with people, no matter if they disagree, on what is good for the city.
“It’s not about the individual,” said Mr. Shanes, who works in commercial real estate management and accounting.
“We don’t need to always agree and have consensus, but there needs to be some way to move forward and that does not currently exist,” he said.
Mr. Vitale, 38, said he, too, does not favor the current climate on council.
“I am tired of the same old situation and the politics of Solon,” said Mr. Vitale, assistant general manager of Jim Alesci’s Place. “I want to hopefully make a difference and make a change.”
Mr. Vitale said he sees council as divided with “two separate voting blocks.”
Mr. Vitale said if elected, he would like to focus on the planning of the upcoming bicentennial in 2020. He was critical of the city hiring an events planner as he felt the events could have been managed in house. Mr. Vitale said it is also important to strengthen the city’s industrial base.
Mr. Shanes, who has lived in Solon for 26 years, said he wants to work to cut the city’s budget and reduce city income tax
Visually, Mr. Shanes said he wants to see a more “connected city,” with events continuing such as Pop-up in the Park. He also wants to see possibly a car cruise for charity, different from the weekly car cruises on Enterprise Parkway.
Mrs. Meany, a 1973 graduate of Solon High School, worked on numerous projects both in her ward and citywide since being on City Council. That includes Nestlé’s research and development facility on Cannon Road.
“I worked hard with Nestlé to lessen the impact on residents,” she said. While she recognizes the benefit in Nestlé constructing the building and remaining in Solon, she wanted to make sure the residents in the area’s neighborhoods had the least impact.
She also worked closely in ensuring road projects came to fruition in the ward, including those in Cannon Estates and on Stansbury, Lansdowne and Cheswick drives.
Mr. Vitale said he is completely opposed to the proposed Rails to Trails project due to the fact that the city already has the Cleveland Metroparks, the Community Park and the Community Center.
“Is it really worth the risk?” he asked of the trail’s impact to residential homes close by.
Mr. Shanes, who holds an MBA in accounting from Cleveland State and a finance degree from the University of Cincinnati, said if elected his initial goals in the seat including taking a “very hard line” look at the budget.
He said he has no issue with the city’s finance director, but it is important to have representatives on council who also have finance experience.
“I tend to create conservative outlooks,” and currently they are “too rosy,” Mr. Shanes said.
Mrs. Meany, who retired from the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court and currently works part-time at Chicago Deli, said she would look at possibly more sidewalks on Harper Road as well as look into sound barriers on Route 422.
“So much of my ward is abutting” the highway, she said, including Brainard and Cannon estates. “It’s really loud,” Mrs. Meany said, and she hopes to have discussions about this with ODOT as well as area legislators.
Mr. Shanes said of the proposed mixed use plan including the Liberty Ford site that the car dealership never should have left.
“I know we can’t go backwards,” he said, “but I am not in favor of having apartments there.” He said he is in favor of the proposed Rails to Trails project, but it is dependent on how it affects’ the city’s budget overall.
Mr. Vitale said he too opposes the residential component of the mixed use plan for the Liberty Ford site and surrounding area.
“I don’t think high-density housing is the answer there,” Mr. Vitale said.
Mr. Vitale also said he wants to focus more on the beautification of Solon, including the SOM Center Road corridor as well as enforce city codes so that businesses keep their buildings in good shape.
Mrs. Meany said she favors the mixed use plan for the former Liberty Ford site. Many other cities have it, and it gives developers more of an opportunity, she said.
She has not yet made her decision on a proposed Rails-to-Trails project, she added, as more information is needed. She said a true cost is needed as well as a commitment from the Cleveland Metorparks to finish bridges connecting the proposed Solon trail to the park trails.
She said she always listens to her residents and works together with fellow council members.
“I am a caring person with good people skills,” Mrs. Meany said.
Mr. Vitale said he brings a business sense to the position due to his background in the hospitality industry. That was his field of study at Mercyhurst University.
“There are not always good solutions to problems,” Mr. Vitale said, adding that he will work to always find a compromise.
“I’m not supporting anyone’s agenda,” he said. “I have a common sense approach to leadership, which we lack.”
Mr. Shanes said City Council needs to be treated as a full-time position, not just for Ward 5 but for the city as a whole. “There shouldn’t be part-time thinking,” Mr. Shanes said. “We’ve got a big city, and we are facing some headwinds.”
Fiscally conservative, Mrs. Meany said she always watches the residents’ tax dollars.
“I really want to make sure it is spent properly,” she said.
