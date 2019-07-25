Beginning next week, the Solon Service Department will conduct a citywide treatment of adult mosquitoes based on a rise in their population.
The city is broken into zones which will be posted on the Solon website at solonohio.org. Zones one and two will begin being treated on July 30 and zones three and four will be treated Aug. 1.
The treatment will begin at dusk and be concluded by 11:30 p.m. each evening. In the event of rain on July 30 or Aug. 1, the treatment will be pushed back one day.
For more information or to answer any questions, call the service department at 440-248-5834.
