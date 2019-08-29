Eugene Macke Bentley, a Solon City Council Ward 1 candidate in the Nov. 5 general election, offered an explanation this week to various civil court proceedings in which he is named.
Mr. Bentley, 56, chairman of the Solon Planning Commission, is running against incumbent Douglas A. Magill, 70.
One court proceeding involves a Certificate of Judgment rendered by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in December of 2016 against Mr. Bentley and in favor of Goldberg Cos. Inc in the amount of $65,488. The status of this case remains active, according to the case summary of the court.
Mr. Bentley said it involved his father’s company, EP Advanced, that had a contract with Goldberg Cos.
Mr. Macke said he worked for the company but had no fiduciary responsibilities.
“I wasn’t a partner, officer or director and I didn’t know about it,” he said. “I might have been served (papers), but the company would have paid it.
“I’m sure all the principals got served,” Mr. Bentley added. “My name was on it because I was regional manager.”
Mr. Bentley said of his voting on a variance associated with the Liberty Hills apartments, owned by Goldberg Cos., as a member of the Planning Commission around that time, “it was no conflict because I didn’t even know about it.”
This case originated from a judgment lien dating back to July of 2007.
In addition, a lien was filed in court on Sept. 1, 2016, against Mr. Bentley and his wife, Pamela Noble, by the city of Solon and Regional Income Tax Agency for failure to pay municipal income tax.
Mr. Bentley said he was aware of this but needed to look into the matter further before making a comment to the Times.
Another lien dated earlier this month on Aug. 1 was filed against Mr. Bentley, an architect, and his wife by the Ohio Department of Taxation in the amount of $28,271. The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas ruled in favor of the department of taxation in this matter, according to court records.
Mr. Bentley said he has been in contact with the state tax department to figure out what is going on. He said this stems from the fact that he and his wife were victims of identity theft in 2013.
“I’m empathetic for people who went through this,” Mr. Bentley said. He said he has paid his taxes annually, but there was a PIN number that he did not know about that needed to be used.
“We didn’t know about it (the PIN) and have to go through the hoops” because the IRS locks down (the account), he said. “We were paying the taxes but not using the PIN number so they were not accepting it.”
Mr. Bentley was also a party to civil proceedings in Bedford Municipal Court. He was a co-defendant in a case dating back to 2007 along with his wife in which X44 Corp. indicated he owed $8,418.90, according to court records. Mr. Bentley and his wife filed a counter claim against them in the amount of $50,000, which took it out of the Bedford jurisdiction and to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. The case was settled in February of 2008.
Also in 2007, the city of Solon filed a claim against Mr. Bentley and his father, who has the same name, among other defendants, under the company EP Advanced, for unpaid taxes to the city in the amount of $14,404.32.
On March 31, 2010, there was a judgment against Mr. Bentley, his father and the defendants for the $14,404.32. That judgment was discharged as satisfied, court officials said, in October of 2012.
Mr. Bentley has been a Solon resident for the past 20 years. He has been on the planning commission for the past 15 years and chairman the past three years.
This is his first run for City Council.
