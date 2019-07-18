The Solon Police Department has begun to plan for the eventual retirement of its canine officer Stryker who has been on the job for nine years.
Police Chief Christopher P. Viland explained for City Council’s Safety and Public Properties Committee last week a request for a codified ordinance that will put in place a legislatively ratified process for disposition of a police canine prior to it becoming necessary for him.
“Eventual retirement of any police canine is not something that organizations generally like to consider,” Chief Viland said, “however, in the interest of good organizational management, the Solon Police Department has begun the process.”
Chief Viland continued that nine years on the job is a long time for a canine to continue to be productive.
Officer Matt Troyer serves as Stryker’s handler. Mr. Troyer is on vacation until next week and could not be reached for comment.
Chief Viland said that the Ohio Revised Code currently provides legal precedent allowing a canine handler to take possession of his retired canine for a nominal fee.
“The statute, however, is barebones and perhaps insufficient in detailing liability exposure and other issues,” Chief Viland said. Due to that, and the fact that as a home rule charter municipality, Solon can pass its own ordinances in the best interest of the city and its residents, the department asked that the committee consider adding a new ordinance to the city’s Codified Ordinances with relation to this.
The committee gave its approval and City Council added their approval Monday.
The new ordinance spells out the definition of a police canine as well as included that the handler will have the first opportunity to purchase the dog if it becomes unfit for duty due to age, disability or injury. That cost is $1. If the handler does not purchase the dog, according to the ordinance, its disposition shall be determined by the chief of police and director of finance.
Also, if the handler would purchase the canine, the ordinance states that the handler would assume all responsibility and liability associated with its care and medical expenses.
“We will be sorry to see Stryker go,” Councilman Douglas A. Magill said.
“We are all in denial it will eventually happen,” Chief Viland said.
