Solon received word from the Ohio Department of Transportation that the city will receive $3 million in funding to go toward the $7.6 million Harper Road Diverging Diamond Interchange project at Route 422 slated for 2023.
City Engineer John J. Busch informed City Council Safety and Public Properties Committee last week of the funding update. Mr. Busch said there are also more funding options he will pursue.
The committee gave concurrence for engineering to move forward to program those dollars with ODOT by month’s end.
The money is state fiscal year 2024 dollars, he added, so the earliest construction can begin is July 1, 2023, Mr. Busch noted.
Councilman William I. Russo said this gives the city plenty of time to see where they stand financially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a previous meeting, they put a hold on accepting the design fee from GPD Engineers for the project, which amounted to $940,866.
Traffic Engineer Michael A. Hobbs, of GPD, told the committee that a project such as this needs significant lead time for design, which can take anywhere from two to two and a half years.
The committee plans to take action on the design at the next meeting in August. Funds for the design are in the budget, Mr. Busch said of the multi-year design.
The option of a diverging diamond interchange is being sought to relieve major congestion and lack of traffic flow through Harper Road and near the Nestle plants. It involves widening the loop ramp to allow dual right turns from both northbound Harper lanes and removing the loop ramp and providing signalized dual left turn lanes.
The diverging diamond is the most expensive of the options that had been recommended by GPD to give the best traffic flow through the corridor. Other less costly recommendations discussed last year included roadway widening to increase capacity of the northbound right turn lane at Bainbridge Road and the northbound right turn lane at the Route 422 eastbound ramp as well as traffic signal modifications in the area.
(0) comments
