The words “Play Ball!” held special meaning for two baseball teams that took to the field under bright sunny skies last Sunday at Solon Community Park.
While the game looked like most others, with fielders, a pitcher, a catcher and batter at the plate, this match-up was unique.
It featured the “Babes of 1916” a senior softball team in Solon, who hosted the Cleveland Scrappers, Ohio’s only blind softball team, in an exhibition game of Beep Ball.
Like the name makes clear, a ball that sounded with a beep guided blind players to both bat and field, and became inspiring for those who took part.
“They are an inspiration to us,” Twinsburg resident and Babes pitcher Dan Kershner said, watching the Scrappers warm up. “This is a thrill.”
This was the fourth year the Babes hosted the Scrappers, who won the game 16 to 2, gaining momentum in the fifth inning.
“We are inspired by their ability, determination and courage to get out there and play,” Mr. Kershner continued. “I can’t imagine what it is like playing blind.”
To that end, the Babes agreed to shut their eyes at the first two pitches, with many missing the ball completely.
Scrappers first baseman Jeff Dell, 40, of Westlake, said during warm-ups that playing is always fun, as well as competing. Mr. Dell, who lost his vision due to a degenerative condition over the years but has some light perception, said he has always liked baseball and played as a kid.
He joined the Scrappers in 2002, and it changed his life, he said.
“I got to see that no longer did I have to give up this thing (baseball) that I thought I lost all my life,” Mr. Dell said. “It really brought some more hope to me than I had at the time.
“It’s been a big boost,” he added.
Wilbert Turner, 65, of Cleveland, came to the Scrappers by trial and error, he said with a laugh. Blind since birth, he was approached in his early 30s by a founder of the team asking if he would like to join.
“My family is athletic so I think had I had my vision, I would have been a retired NFL player,” he said, “but since I didn’t have that good fortune, I ended up with Beep baseball.
He said it is truly a “confidence builder.
“It requires you to run as fast or as hard as you can,” Mr. Turner said, “to dive after balls and to overcome fears. For that reason, I think it helps you to excel both on and off the field because you eliminate a lot of doubt about your ability to do various things.”
Batting coach and Scrappers board member Doug Logan, 79, a resident of Huron, said he became involved with the organization about eight years ago and was instantly hooked.
“I realized these people really wanted to excel at this and really be good,” he said. “They wanted to do what you and I do as sighted people.”
When they caught on to the game and learning the beep ball skills, “they got excited about it, and it added to their confidence in all areas of life,” Mr. Logan said.
Part of the National Beep Ball Association, the Cleveland Scrappers began in 1964 and is open to all ages. The rules are modified, with four strikes allowed and players wearing no gloves, among other changes.
In her first year playing with the Scrappers, Angela Askew, 41, of Bedford Heights, said her teammates have become like family.
“She’s come a long way,” Mr. Logan said, noting that Ms. Askew had never picked up a bat before.
Spectators were equally inspired. Conneaut resident Linda Dell said to watch the game was amazing.
“They are empowered,” she said, adding that the confidence they gain on the field will surely spill over to their every day life.
“It’s brought the camaraderie of team sports,” Mr. Dell said of the Scrappers. “It’s about working with people to accomplish a goal.”
“I have watched beep baseball restore quality of life for so many,” added Mr. Turner, who has been a team member for 32 years. For many who lose their eye sight, they feel their life has ended, he said.
“In reality, all you lost was your vision,” Mr. Turner said. “Beep ball has changed lives completely.”
