State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, will address Solon City Council next week to update officials on issues being discussed by the General Assembly.
Sen. Dolan will attend the council’s meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
He is coming at the request of Councilman Douglas A. Magill, who said City Council should have a “wider relationship with elected representatives at the state level.
“We should have a greater dialogue on issues that affect us both in the state legislation and the state budget,” Mr. Magill said. “I want them to know we are paying attention.”
Mr. Magill said there is much on the state level that affects local municipalities such as the state several years ago beginning the phase out of tangible property tax revenues that reduced income for the Solon City School District.
Mr. Magill said it would be useful to continue dialogue with Sen. Dolan on that issue and other issues.
“This is what we should be doing,” Mr. Magill said of the ongoing dialogue, “particularly about budgets and legislation that affects communities.
“We need to make sure our voices are heard.” Mr. Magill said.
Sen. Dolan is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee that oversaw the process of building the $69 billion two-year state budget signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in July.
“It’s an extraordinarily important position and it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on that,” Mr. Magill said.
“We should be a model for what is going on with other communities,” he said. “If you don’t have the relationship, they don’t hear you.”
In addition to Sen. Dolan, Mr. Magill is encouraging visits from State Rep. Phil Robinson, D-Solon, as well as Jack Schron who represents parts of the eastern suburbs, including Solon, on the Cuyahoga County Council.
