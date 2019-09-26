An approximate $2.5 million Solon Road reconstruction project slated for 2020 impacts an inactive railroad line, and the Solon city engineer last week sought input from officials on the matter.
Engineer John J. Busch explained to the City Council Public Works Committee at the last meeting that his department is proposing to reconstruct Solon Road from Aurora Road to and including the Bainbridge Road intersection next year.
In this stretch of Solon Road, there is a Norfolk Southern Rail line crossing that has been inactive for well over two decades, he said. As a result, his department requested input from the committee as to whether members want to consider the removal of the crossing as part of the reconstruction project.
Mr. Busch noted that the city has both removed and paved over tracks on this abandoned rail line in other areas of the city including Liberty and Harper roads.
“Removal of the crossings may require the city to re-install the crossing at a later date,” he said, and it would be at Solon’s cost.
“Chances are if the rail company wanted to re-establish the line, we would be responsible,” Mr. Busch said, adding that the rail has been inactive for some time.
The committee favored pursuing the removal of the crossing.
“It’s worth the risk,” Councilman Marc R. Kotora said.
Councilman Robert Shimits said the chance of the railroad reactivating the line is pretty slim.
“The risk is pretty low,” Mr. Shimits said.
Mr. Busch said he wanted to make the committee aware of the risks and the rewards “and make sure we are all on the same page.”
