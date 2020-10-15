Solon city officials approved moving forward on a final design for the Harper Road reconstruction project. This design is consistent with previous large-scale road projects on Pettibone and Bainbridge roads.
Last week, the City Council Public Works Committee approved proceeding with the design of Harper Road, from Cannon to Miles roads.
The committee concurred with the recommendation of the city’s engineering department which involved the reconstruction of the road to accommodate two 12-foot through lanes with an integral 5-foot bike lane on the west side of Harper. Also, a 5-foot sidewalk will be added to the west side of the road and a 10-foot shared use path will be added to the east side of the road, according to the plan.
City Engineer John J. Busch said this design not only is consistent with previous reconstruction performed in the city on Pettibone and Bainbridge roads, but also will be used in the upcoming Aurora Road reconstruction project Phase 1.
If the Northern Southern Railway east of Harper Road would become a multipurpose trail in the future, this design would be preferred as the 10 foot shared use path would be on the east side of Harper Road, officials said. A shared use path on the east side would be incorporated into the Route 422/Harper Road Diverging Diamond Project.
Based on the reconstruction of the project, Mr. Busch said he anticipates lowering the road.
Mayor Edward H. Kraus said he liked Mr. Busch’s approach especially since it is consistent with the ongoing work on Aurora Road and upcoming Liberty Road project.
“We try to make it as consistent as possible,” he said.
The committee also noted that those residents who at first opposed sidewalks tend to appreciate them once they are constructed.
