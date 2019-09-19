In a 6,000 square foot space on Solon Road, children with mental health and addiction needs are given a safe space.
“We are filling the gap,” said Jennifer A. Reed, a Solon native, clinical program manager for Highland Spring Changes and a licensed professional clinical counselor and registered art therapist.
The new facility, which opened Sept. 5, is a collaboration between Highland Spring Changes, a leading provider of behavioral health services in the Cleveland area, and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
The first off-site outpatient office serving children between the ages of 8 and 17, Highland Springs Changes offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for children and adolescents suffering from depression and mood disorders, anxiety, substance abuse or bipolar disorder.
“It’s everything across the entire mental health spectrum,” said Johni Fiber, director of clinical services. Highland Spring Changes also works with children who have experienced trauma.
Ms. Fiber explained that the treatment center falls in the level of care between a full hospital stay and going to see an individual therapist.
“A lot of time kids can’t get what they need with individual therapy or you don’t want them hospitalized,” she explained.
Highland Spring Changes provides partial hospitalization which includes five hours of therapy per day, Monday through Friday. Children go home every afternoon, though, and do not stay the night.
Services provided include medication management and monitoring, psychotherapy, family and group therapy, academic support, recreation and art therapy. Highland Spring Changes also coordinates discharge planning and lessons with the children’s public schools.
“There are very few partial hospital programs for kids,” Ms. Fiber explained. Many are for children ages 12 and older, “but you hardly see any for kids below 12.”
Highland Spring Changes provides services for those children who may have “hit a bump” in their continuum of care, Ms. Reed explained.
“There’s a huge gap in service for children and adolescents,” Ms. Fiber said. “Families from Cleveland are traveling to Akron” for help.
“We are for the family that is sitting at home thinking, ‘is this right for me and my child?’” Ms. Reed said. It’s for those parents calling off work too much to care for their child or getting calls from the school all the time.
The agency also aids children who may be at risk of self-injury.
“A parent can’t go to work and do their job and support their family if they don’t feel their child is safe,” Ms. Reed said. “That’s where we step in.”
Many of the adolescents who come to Highland Spring Changes could benefit from group therapy. Kids are separated by ages and developmental ability as well as skills and needs.
“We want to get them back to a one-on-one provider, and keep people from going into the hospital,” Ms. Fiber said. On average, patients will be in treatment at Highland Spring Changes four to eight weeks. The private agency works with the Solon City Schools.
With Changes’ connection to University Hospitals, programs cover psychiatric care from UH physicians, including Dr. John Hertzer, who is the head of child and adolescent psychiatry at Rainbow.
Highland Spring Changes selected the Solon location at 34125 Solon Road because of its close proximity to Portage, Summit, Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.
The private agency will manage anywhere from 30 to 70 children daily with a staff including three full-time therapists, three psychiatric providers, a nurse, a teacher, a clinical manager as well as several therapists training in music, art therapy and yoga.
While the Solon location is the first off-site outpatient office for older children, Highland Springs’ Hospital and Outpatient Clinic in Highland Hills accepts adults. It is part of Springstone, a behavioral health company with 18 hospitals across the country. University Hospitals of Cleveland owns the building in Solon and leases it to Highland Spring Changes.
Since their opening in Solon, calls are coming in as are referrals, Ms. Reed said.
“It’s about keeping children safe and keeping them well,” she said. “We really want make sure it feels warm and inviting. We don’t want children to feel like they are walking in the door of a doctor’s office or hospital.”
Walls are in shades of soft blue hues and small birds are painted on the walls, leading to various rooms, including the “safe room” for those children who may need a small, quiet break in the day.
“Some of the people are coming here on the worst day of their life,” Ms. Reed said. The goal is also to empower parents to be able to support their child through treatment, taking what they learned in the day and applying it at home or at school.
“Avoiding the hospital is the big thing,” Ms. Reed said.
“Parents can go to work and know their child is getting treatment,” Ms. Fiber said. “We want folks to know there are options that will help their children and get them the safe treatment that they need.
“We want to fill that gap.”
The private treatment center is striving to address suicide rates, Ms. Fiber said, the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-24.
Young people have “big feelings” and “big problems,” Ms. Fiber added. Oftentimes, people think it’s the teenage girl who broke up with her boyfriend who has suicidal thoughts, “but there are 10 year olds planning or attempting it.
“What makes us unique is that kids can sit here and chat about their feelings,” Ms. Fiber continued. There will be interactive activities linked to music, mindfulness and meditation.
“We want to give kids a huge bank of coping skills,” she said, “and to be able to describe their feelings and manage their thoughts. The worst, most deadly thing is isolation.”
“We are dealing with serious issues,” Ms. Fiber added, “but you need to reconnect your children with joy.”
