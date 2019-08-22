Throughout his career, which has spanned local theater to Broadway, Solon native Robb Sapp always takes time to count his blessings, he said.
In fact, before getting on stage, the actor’s ritual includes the following: vocal and physical warm-ups, a moment to breathe and then a reflection of gratitude on the blessings he has been given.
“Each day I get to do what I love, and it is a precious gift,” Mr. Sapp, 41, said. “I will never take that for granted.”
The 1996 graduate of Solon High School who resides in New York City, Mr. Sapp has come back to his roots in Cleveland to create theatrical experiences through teaching and directing, as well as standing by for the roles of Timon, Zazu and Ed in the North American tour of the “The Lion King,” which is currently running at the State Theater in Cleveland.
“My job is to be ready to go onstage for any of those three roles should circumstances call for it,” Mr. Sapp said. “It has been surreal being in Cleveland with the show.
“As a teenager, I saw just about every tour that passed through Playhouse Square,” he continued. “I would stand at the stage and wait to meet the actors and actresses after the shows.”
Getting to not only be onstage here, but be an actor coming out of that stage door has been a dream come true, Mr. Sapp said.
“I have loved getting to show my cast mates, many of whom are my dear friends, around my hometown,” he said. “We have played so many great cities that we get to explore, and it is fun to help maximize their experiences here.” Mr. Sapp recently bought a place in downtown Cleveland.
He described his time on Broadway as a lot of hard work. His favorite part of the experience, though, was the eight-shows-a-week schedule.
“Each performance is an opportunity to try something new, explore and refine,” he said. “I also love that once you get to Broadway, there are so many talented people at the top of their game that I get to learn from.
“On Broadway, I have worked with many people I dreamed of sharing the stage with as a young aspiring performer.”
In Cleveland, he has directed several shows for Chagrin Falls and Beachwood schools as well as taken part in the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival’s awards evening and fundraisers at the Chagrin Valley Little Theater, among other stops.
He made his Broadway debut in “Wicked” during the first year of its run, he said, “and it was a total thrill.” He has also been attached to a Jim Henson theatrical project being developed for the stage.
Although trained in all three disciplines – singing, acting and dancing, Mr. Sapp said he likes to consider himself a “triple threat” but mainly gets cast as an actor and singer.
Although there is not a specific future role he has his sights set on, he would love to start getting back into voiceover now that he has an arsenal of characters under his belt, he said.
His fondest memories of Solon include his time in the Drama Club, co-founded by Pat Haynish, as well as his time in Music in Motion. Both gave him memories and friendships he will cherish forever, he said.
Mr. Sapp said that what he loves most about the theater is that it is live and no two performances are exactly the same.
“Every show, the cast, crew, musicians and audience get to share something that exists uniquely for that one moment in time,” he said.
Challenges of his career include never knowing when the next job will pop up.
“There’s a lot more no’s than yes’s, so that can be challenging,” Mr. Sapp said. “I try to find my self worth outside of the business and never let my successes for failures define me.”
Mr. Sapp said he is grateful for the support of his family, teachers, collaborators and community. In his spare time, which is rare, he loves to travel and spend time with family. He also co-owns a business based in New York City called Dirty Sugar. It is a creative imaging studio that has provided photography and video services for the last 15 years.
Mr. Sapp, who said his family serves as his greatest inspiration, became hooked on the stage as a child.
“I used to watch my older sister’s dance recitals that my dad would record on our family’s camcorder and learn all the dances,” he said. “I also saw ‘Cats’ in second grade and the film a ‘Chorus Line’ in third grade.
“The rest was history,” he said.
