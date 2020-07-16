From a safety perspective, Solon officials gave a green light – with some reservations – for a drive-thru lane for Panera Bread in the Kruse Commons plaza on Kruse Drive.
The proposal before Solon City Council’s Safety and Public Properties Committee last week was for the addition of a drive-thru lane on the west side of the building, at 6130 Kruse Drive, as well as a reconfiguration of the parking area and a remodel of the existing store.
The committee recommended approval of the drive-up window with contingencies in place and referred the matter to City Council, who will discuss it at their next meeting on July 20.
Darrell A. Young, property owner of the plaza along with Art Lawrence, addressed the committee, stating that this drive-thru is part of their further commitment to the city of Solon.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to present the plan we have been working on with Panera,” Mr. Young said. “It’s a fairly basic plan.”
With the addition of the drive-thru, Mr. Young said that Panera has committed to extending their lease and remaining in Solon “for a very significant period of time.” Panera, which is owned locally by Covelli Enterprises in Warren, has been in Solon for about two decades. The closest Panera to Solon is at Harvard Park at Harvard and Richmond roads in Beachwood.
Their commitment includes a remodel of the existing store, a minor addition, modification to the west elevation of the building, a minor configuration of the existing patio as well as a reconfiguration of the parking area on the west side of the building. There will also be site directional signage and relocation of the west trash enclosure, he said.
“It is important to note that the total parking provided on the site prior to the drive thru totals 193,” Mr. Young explained, of which 166 exist and 27 are banked.
The reconfiguration of the parking now provides a total of 212 spaces of which 163 will exist and 49 are banked.
The improvements anticipated to the restaurant and reconfiguration of the patio will not increase seating capacity at the restaurant, he added, which is about 175. Panera is considered a “fast casual” restaurant, Mr. Young said, as opposed to fast food.
Mr. Young said his research revealed that Starbucks does about 75 percent and Chick-fil-A between 50 percent and 70 percent of their business using drive-thru services.
“Chick-fil-A has the busiest drive-thru in the industry,” he noted.
He said of the 325 Panera’s in the area of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown in Ohio and Erie in Pennsylvania, that 110 of them have drive-up window service that accounts for 30 percent of the business done. He also noted that they do not result in traffic issues.
“If there are traffic issues (here), we will deal with them ourselves,” Mr. Young said.
The Harvard Road Panera has a stacking of seven cars and a 4-minute cue, with 23 percent of their business coming through the drive-thru, he continued.
Police Chief Richard A. Tonelli said his only issue from a police perspective is the cuing of the vehicles from Kruse Drive and heading to the rear of the building. Similar to Starbucks in the Solon Village Plaza, there had been some issues with the line spilling onto Aurora Road.
Fire Chief Mark Vedder said there would be no changes to egress or access to the building, so he sees no issue.
Traffic Engineer Michael A. Hobbs, of GPD, worked with the applicant and the planning department and made modifications to their original plan, he said.
“I do have a concern about traffic backing up through the drive-thru operation,” Mr. Hobbs said. He asked the committee to consider the possibility of a health and safety issue occurring.
“As long as it operates well, the site should be adequate.” He also said that based on a site review, “we believe this is probably the best plan you are going to get for this configuration.”
Councilman Robert N. Pelunis said he has no objections to the plan, but just wanted to make sure other tenants in the plaza, including Mitchell’s Ice Cream, are not adversely affected.
Mr. Young said of Mithcell’s that they are busiest in the evening, different from the optimal time for Panera.
Councilman Jeremy A. Zelwin said he is fully supportive of the plan and added that you cannot compare a Starbucks to a Panera.
Councilman William I. Russo asked that the issue come back to the city should there be any problems with the plan.
He said that Chick-fil-A has employees walk food to cars to prevent backups in the line. He was unsure if this same practice is done at Panera drive-thrus.
Mr. Hobbs said there is a rear door at Panera and perhaps an attendant can ask for cars to pull forward to help with cuing in a similar fashion. Mr. Young said he would talk to Panera about this possibility.
Mr. Russo said to this day, the city still hears complaints about the long lines at Starbucks that block traffic, but “we have none at Chick-fil-A.”
“Art (Lawrence) and I are committed to make this right and come up with an alternate plan,” Mr. Young said. To have a team member of Panera deliver food in back to move cars “is a reasonable way to solve the problem, and I will discuss it with them.”
