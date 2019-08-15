Tamara Strom 440-349-2914
Drama club musical showcase
Solon High School will host SHS Sizzles: Stage & Screen, the Drama Club’s annual summer dinner cabaret Aug. 9-10 at 6 p.m.
A musical showcase of student talent, this year’s Sizzle will feature songs that bridge the gap between the Silver Screen and Great White Way. Musical selections include songs from “Guys and Dolls,” “White Christmas,” “Ghost,” “Into the Woods,” “Mean Girls” and more.
Ticket prices vary and include an entree, sides, drink, dessert and admission to the show. Additional beverages and concessions will be available. Proceeds support Solon High School Drama Club programs and scholarships.
Save your seat on the SHS stage at https://bit.ly/2yDMz0t for Aug. 9 or https://bit.ly/2yDnhzy for Aug. 10.
