White tents spread throughout Solon Community Park signified the second annual Pop Up in the Park, presented beneath sunny skies last Saturday.
The day, which featured local artisans, crafters, food trucks, fitness classes and more, included 70 farm market vendors.
“I love the fact that everything is made locally and organic,” Solon resident Sue Oldenburg said while perusing the vendors. “I think this is so wonderful.”
She purchased sweet corn from Luther’s Farmer’s Market booth and planned to prepare it that evening.
Solon resident Alex Riga, with a large zucchini in hand that she just purchased, planned to make zucchini bread.
“Everything is just so cute here,” Ms. Riga said.
Her friend Kelly Matejovich, of Solon, said often than once a year.
“This is Solon,” Mayor Edward H. Kraus said, as he made his way through the event, greeting residents and visiting booths. “This is what we should be doing, and this is what the community wants.”
He said the Pop Up will be used as a template for the city’s annual Fall Fest and Home Days, and is also making great use of the Community Park on SOM Center Road.
“People see neighbors and friends here, and that’s what a community should be doing,” Mayor Kraus said. “It’s fun.”
There was a variety of food offerings from Solon businesses, including Dough Street Cookie Dough, which had a line throughout most of the day. People chose from flavors like Vegan Chocolate Chunk and Chocolate Chip. Toppings featured M&Ms, crushed waffle cone and more. There was also Pop Culture Ice Pops as well as the Crooked Kettle Popcorn Co.
Fresh produce, clothing, artwork and home décor were also offered by vendors.
At the Art Soul Shop, custom jewelry and crystals were colorful and sparkling, attracting many passersby. Amanda Mary Wascovich, owner, wrapped their items in colorful sheer bags with a bow.
Her work is a combination of her passion for art and holistic health, she described. Crystals are used as home décor and her functional jewelry features healing gemstones. This was her first time at Pop Up, she said.
“I take the time to make everything special,” Ms. Wascovich said. “It’s all about being around things that make you feel beautiful and empowered.”
Pop Up also featured booths including skin scrubs, gourmet nuts and crafts for fall and Halloween. There were also gourmet cookies and coffees and Henna tattoos.
North Royalton resident Jeanne Tekesky said this was her first visit to Pop Up and she looked forward to visiting the various art booths.
Solon resident Marcy Wissler came last year and wanted to visit again as she knew the city was building on the event, she said. She said she had hoped for more food vendors, but considered the event “awesome” overall.
The brainchild of Solon resident Becki Silverstein, Pop Up also featured her own business Little Iguana Mama, a booth with stay-put burp cloths that clip on to shoulders, strollers and car seats.
“They’re so versatile,” Fatimah Harris, of Shaker Heights, said.
In addition to the vendors, Pop Up featured fitness events including Barre, Pilates, Yoga and Jazzercise. Picnic tables were a perfect gathering spot for many families who visited the food trucks.
“The administration’s philosophy is more events that are gathering opportunities,” Community Center Manager Rich Parker said. “This is certainly one of them.
“It’s such a great day,” he said.
