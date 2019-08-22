South Russell Police Chief Mike Rizzo was recognized by the Northern Ohio Public Energy Council for his work and service to the village. The award was presented to Chief Rizzo at the South Russell Council meeting Aug. 12
South Russell Mayor Bill Koons nominated Chief Rizzo through the NOPEC recognition program. Mayor Koons said in his nomination, “Chief Rizzo has increased pride and enthusiasm within our 15-member department.”
He listed accomplishments by Chief Rizzo to make South Russell Village better. Those accomplishments include the vacation watch program, Shop with a Cop, Cops and Kids Fishing, cruising lights on the police cruisers, the police department open house and security at the Gurney Elementary School in the village. Mayor Koons also cited Chief Rizzo’s involvement in the Valley Enforcement Group, the lost pet program, the police department car show and the seat belt program.
Chief Rizzo said the award was a complete surprise to him. “It is basically recognition of the community programs we have implemented,” he said of the department. “I am very honored to have received this. It was nice for the department to be recognized for all the community programs we are involved in.”
Last year, South Russell Fiscal Officer Danielle Romanowski was recognized for her service to the village.
Caitlin Albright of NOPEC said community leaders nominate colleagues for the awards, and the categories include fiscal officers, council clerks, executive assistants and police and fire chiefs in the NOPEC communities. The nominators include information on why the person deserves the award.
NOPEC is a nonprofit organization of local governments. The purpose is to provide a competitive environment for energy cost savings for individuals and small businesses. South Russell is one of 230 communities in Ohio that are NOPEC members, Ms. Albright said. “We provide gas or electric or both to those communities.”
