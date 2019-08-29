South Russell is seeking a part-time zoning inspector and is still considering the future direction of the village building department. The village has the only certified building department in Geauga County other than the county’s department.
Mayor Bill Koons noted the village lost its full-time building and zoning inspector Laura Heilman in 2018 when she was hired by the city of South Euclid. The department is now a part-time operation.
David Hocevar, who previously served as the village’s building inspector and then retired, is now working on an hourly basis at the village office. Chris Wilson serves as administrative assistant, a part-time position of 25 hours per week.
“We are trying to maintain the standards of properties in the village,” Mayor Koons said. The building department takes care of construction, enforces the zoning code, architecture and is involved with the village planning commission. It also handles all permits for a variety of projects including new houses, decks, electrical changes, hot water system installations and roofs.
South Russell could turn over building department operations to Geauga County, but the mayor said the village wants to keep control to ensure local standards are maintained. The county department is busy overseeing all of Geauga, Mr. Koons said. “They are spread too thin.”
Finding part-time building and zoning inspectors, however, can be difficult. The Northeast Ohio Mayors Association met with state officials about the need for more building inspectors, Mayor Koons said.
They have to do something to encourage people to be building officials. It is a needed service, but people aren’t going into the field because the standards are high and the pay is low. It is difficult for smaller communities to find and share good building inspectors, he said.
The standards for such work are high and they need to have licenses. “It’s an issue within the state,” Mayor Koons said.
Several residents have expressed their desire to keep the building department, the mayor added.
They are also talking of sharing building inspector services with other communities such as Woodmere or Chagrin Falls, he said. “It is an issue.”
“Dave Hocevar has been very loyal to the village,” Mayor Koons said, noting he has been working part time for six years.
If they can’t find a building inspector, however, they will have to go to Geauga County for that service, Mayor Koons said.
Councilman Ray Schloss, chairman of the village building committee, said the part-time operation is working well right now. “There is not that much going on in the village to have a full-time staff. There is not enough new building or remodeling other than for a part-time department.”
Although the county building department could do the building inspections for the village, Mr. Schloss added, “we still need a zoning inspector and we are advertising for one.”
Council should decide by early September if South Russell should have a full-time or part-time department or to just go with county services, he said.
Councilman Mark Porter also serves on the building committee. He said both positions of building inspector and zoning inspector are critical to the village. “And by Ohio statute, we, including townships, villages and municipalities, have to have a zoning inspector,” he said. “We can use the county building inspector.”
The village has been providing the services of a certified building official since 1980, for new housing construction, for remodeling and inspecting electrical work and plumbing as well as to ensure concrete footers are poured correctly, he said.
Currently the village has a contract with Mr. Hocevar until next June.
The zoning inspector is charged with enforcing the zoning code and its provisions. They watch over many aspects including maintenance, junk cars and setbacks for construction. Maintaining property standards is important to be an attractive place to live, he noted.
Most people would agree that the zoning inspector and administrative assistant are essential to the maintenance of property standards in the village, Mr. Porter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.