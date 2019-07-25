Ground was broken last week for the long anticipated playground at South Russell Village Park with the goal of completing it in time for the Fall Festival on Sept. 15 at the park, Mayor Bill Koons said.
“We have been waiting for dry weather,” Mayor Koons said. Construction was supposed to start before Memorial Day but was postponed due to the heavy rains, he said.
Though talk of a playground began eight years ago, the project was initiated when Ike and Anne Tripp met with Councilman Gerald Canton, council’s representative to the South Russell Parks Committee, at the 2017 Fall Festival. The Tripps told Mr. Canton that they would donate the money for the new playground.
Mr. Canton invited the Tripps to a meeting of his committee resulting in the Tripps agreeing to do research on playground equipment providers. Their granddaughter Maryanne, now 7, helped by playing on each piece of equipment at the various playgrounds visited by the couple in Auburn, Chardon, Bainbridge and Chester.
The committee members received input from neighbors living across the street as to the location of the playground and they agreed to move the location to the east side of the existing pavilion. After numerous meetings of the parks and recreation committee, a final design was selected with equipment from Kompan. That is the company that uses Rabinia wood and muted colors in keeping with the rural environment of South Russell.
The playground is designed for children ages 2 through 12 and is compliant with federal accessibility requirements for all children. The cost of the Kompan equipment is covered by a donation of $85,500 from Mr. and Mrs. Tripp and a $23,291 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Nature Works grant.
The village is paying about $6,000 to provide the engineering and to prepare the ground and about $5,000 to its service department crew. The project will include swings, slides and other equipment to provide activities for children.
Safety is a main concern, and a large part of the cost includes preparing the surface which must be built to protect children from injuries if they fall, Mayor Koons said.
In addition, residents of South Russell have donated money to install seven benches at $750 each and four trees at $600. The hope is to sell 11 more trees, Mayor Koons said, and the benches and trees will include engraved plaques acknowledging the donations. Total cost of the project is about $120,000.
South Russell resident Meagan Mulloy has children who will use the playground and had supported the plans from the beginning. She lives across from the community park. “The playground at South Russell Park will fill a much needed void for young families and grandparents. We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Tripp family as well as their attention to making this an aesthetically complementary piece that aims to blend with the natural beauty of the park,” Mrs. Mulloy said.
Mr. Canton worked on the project with village park committee members including Ted Kruse, Martha Bistritz, Bill Howell, Greg Pike and the late Lee Schiemann.
South Russell Village Street Commissioner Darrell Johnson, who was waiting for frequent rainy days in June to subside, determined recently that they could begin preparing the ground for the playground, which will be 85-by-85 feet in area. This week, the village service department will install the drain pipe and Kompan will lay the footer. It all depends on if it is dry enough, Mr. Canton noted. The playground equipment had been delivered and was being stored at the village service department. It could take five days or less to install the equipment, he said.
“We hope to have it completed way before the Fall Festival in September,” Mr. Canton said. “We will dedicate it at the event, but the children can play on it before the dedication.”
He noted that they will be cutting the grasses at the park, but are waiting until the bobolinks’ nesting period is concluded. The birds nest in the grass.
Mr. Johnson has noted the work on the project is all weather related. Once the equipment is in, the village service department will go back and put in the drainage and build up the excavated area to grade. Kompan will put in the border and matting, of rubber or wood, and then the playground equipment.
Mayor Koons said the playground is a wonderful privately funded project for the benefit of the entire community. He also noted that Girl Scout Claire Qua, a resident of the village and a junior at Chagrin Falls High School, will be building a bridge for a swale between the playground and the pavilion. She is doing it to earn her Gold Award.
The playground will be to the southeast of the pavilion and back from the parking lot and not near the homes, Mayor Koons said.
