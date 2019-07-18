After 46 years in the news business, Tom Meyer of South Russell Village knows something about investigative reporting. As a lead investigative reporter, most recently for WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland, he has broken some major stories.
Some of the more memorable stories he covered include Ariel Castro, who held three women captive for a decade in Cleveland, former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora convicted of corruption and the Tamir Rice tragedy in which a 12-year-old boy was killed by a police officer’s bullet. Early on, Mr. Meyer interviewed a southern peanut farmer who went on to national fame.
Mr. Meyer, 66 this month, retired on June 30 from the television news organization where he worked for 12 years. Before that he was with WOIO Channel 19 for 12 years and WJW Channel 8 for 18 years. Over the years, he has earned 69 Emmy awards for his work in the business.
Micki Byrnes, a Russell Township resident and current president and general manager of Channel 3 WKYC TV, said Mr. Meyer is all about making things better for Northeast Ohio. “He’s helped change laws and helped change lives,” she said.
In mentioning some of the high-profile stories he worked on, she noted, “He’s done stories affecting everyone. He’s uncovered issues that affect each of us and the region as a whole,” Ms. Byrnes noted.
“For all Tom’s seriousness and strength in going after stories, he has a quick sense of humor. And he is proud of the things he has done, not for himself, but for the greater good of others,” she said. The good thing is he is not going anywhere, she said, noting he plans on doing some podcasts. “We are looking forward to working with him.”
Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz said Mr. Meyer has done notable stories in Geauga County. He recalled stories on caregivers stealing from elderly clients and contractors bilking residents.
“Tom covered a number of big stories and used some of our cases in his stories,” he said.
Mr. Meyer’s work in news and journalism goes back to his high school and college days. He attended Lyons High School in LaGrange, Illinois. They had a radio station where he had his own talk show after school. He went on to Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana for a year. He then joined his high school sweetheart and future wife Sandy at the University of Illinois where the college had a program in broadcast journalism which he had decided to pursue.
He worked 25 to 30 hours a week at the campus radio station, and four different TV and radio shows while attending classes.
He met Merv Block who taught journalism and who wrote news for Dan Rather and Walter Cronkite, he noted. “It was one of the best decisions I did for my career,” Mr. Meyer said of taking his class. “I learned how to write from him, and I learned to write for TV and radio.”
He then worked at WAND TV in Decatur, Illinois about a month before college graduation, serving as reporter, anchor and doing sports and weather. While there, he interviewed a peanut farmer on a public affairs show. “It was Jimmy Carter and I absolutely loved him,” he said of Mr. Carter who went on to become the 39th president of the United States.
Mr. Meyer added, “I learned from one of the best,” he said of the late Dick Westbrook. “He taught me how to cover city hall and the police department.”
He then went to Nashville, Tennessee, considered one of the best news markets in the country. “They were pioneers in electronic news gathering.”
Chris Clark, a legend in Nashville, hired him to cover the state legislature and he started covering stories that included corrupt governor Ray Blanton who sold pardons to hardened criminals in prison for cash. At the time, Mr. Meyer also shared a desk with Oprah Winfrey. “It was a great news town and I had good mentors including Chris,” he said.
Next, Virgil Dominic hired him in 1979 to start the I-Team at Channel 8 TV, working with Carl Monday who joined a year later. “I opted to form a different investigative unit,” Mr. Meyer said, noting Mr. Dominic allowed him to establish the Fact Finder, where he served as an investigative reporter, covering breaking stories.
In a subsequent move, Channel 19 wanted to start an investigative team and “I jumped at it,” Mr. Meyer said of the opening. He covered stories on government waste of taxpayers’ money in Cleveland, and he reported on the Crazy Horse Strip Club golf outing at Pleasant Hills in Geauga County. Naked women were stationed at the greens and uniformed Cleveland police provided security, Mr. Meyer recalled. And the X-rated activity was in clear view of homes, Mr. Meyer said.
Following his stint with Channel 19, he was hired by then Channel 3 General Manager Brooke Spectorsky to break major stories and continue as an investigative reporter.
In recalling the 2014 Tamir Rice case, Mr. Meyer recalled how he found out through Cleveland police that there was no attempt to save Tamir because they had no first aid kits or training. His reporting on this issue resulted in Cleveland police receiving first-aid training and kits for the cars, he said.
As to other major stories, he noted, “I’m proud of doing the Ariel Castro story.” Mr. Castro kidnapped three women from 2002 to 2004 and held them captive until they escaped in 2013. “We had the right sources in the right places, leading us to breaking the news on what police discovered at the house,” Mr. Meyer said. They were the first to report on Mr. Castro’s confessions and Mr. Meyer interviewed his two attorneys. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 but committed suicide in his cell the same year.
Russ Mitchell, managing editor and anchor of Channel 3 WKYC, said having had the chance to work with Mr. Meyer he found “Tom to be the best reporter I have worked with. He has gained the respect of the community.
“When Tom was in action as he held people accountable, he had a twinkle in his eye. He loved what he did,” Mr. Mitchell said. “He was an inspiration to us in the news room. I cannot say enough about Tom and how much I’ll miss him.”
Mr. Meyer was inducted into the Lyons High School Hall of Fame and into the Radio and Television Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame in 2003. He became a member of the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the Silver Circle with a Lifetime Achievement Award awarded by the Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2017.
While he has been busy with investigative reporting, Mr. Meyer’s life also included active involvement in his community. He recalled how he and his wife found the Chagrin Valley. They had moved from Nashville to the Cleveland area and were living in University Heights. They often visited Chagrin Falls Village and liked what they saw.
They started checking out the schools and got “glowing reviews,” he said. They ended up moving to the Chagrin Lakes community in South Russell where they have lived some 30 years and where he and Sandy raised their three children. There are the twins, R.J. who now lives with his family in Dublin, Ohio, and Taylor Hubbarth who is living with her family in Chicago and daughter Meaghan Mulloy who lives with her family in South Russell.
He has been involved in community organizations and events, including the Chagrin Valley Jaycees and in youth sports through the Chagrin Athletic Association. He coached his own children in multiple sports. And he coaches his grandchildren now in basketball and softball, and the players know him as “Pop.”
South Russell Councilwoman Cindy Nairn is a retired teacher as is Mrs. Meyer, and they got to know each other through common interests in the community. It led to Mrs. Nairn’s friendship with Mrs. Meyer as well as with Mr. Meyer. “We have loved Tom’s style of investigative reporting,” she said of herself and her husband Bruce. “Tom is extremely tenacious but he has always reported with the utmost fairness. And he has never relied on sensationalism. He is so down to earth. He is so kind, warm and personable. Tom and Sandra’s grown kids are amazing people and are a total reflection of their marriage and parenting style,” Mrs. Nairn said.
Mr. Meyer, a member of the Federated Church, said he plans to expand his volunteer work, possibly with Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. He is also an avid yard worker and gardener. “I like the dirt,” he said. He and Mrs. Meyer plan to spend a lot of time with their six grandchildren as well and to travel.
