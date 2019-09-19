They came in droves Sunday to the annual South Russell Fall Festival. Residents were eager to take part in the events at the annual festival. Lolly the Trolley provided valet service from Gurney Elementary School, where parking was provided, to the South Russell Village Park on Bell Road.
The event included the dedication of the new playground at the park. The playground was filled with kids of all ages. South Russell Police Sgt. Todd Pocek said the playground is “packed all the time. It’s very well used and is a good addition to the community.”
People lined up in the field eager to climb aboard the wagon for a hay rides that circled the former farm field. Children played in the bounce house, climbed a rock wall and rode ponies.
Retired Chagrin Falls Police Chief Jim Brosius, a South Russsell resident, walked to the park from his home. “It’s nice to see all our neighbors together. It’s a fun event.” His grandchildren, ages 8 and 10, were playing in the playground. “They look forward to this event. South Russell does a great job with this. And that playground is a very nice addition to the park,” he said.
Chagrin Falls Fire Department Marshal Jim Finley was showing off the all-terrain vehicle the department uses for off-road rescues. Visitors were taken for a ride in the vehicle over the park field. Mr. Finley noted how the vehicle had been used to rescue a heart attack victim in the middle of the woods.
The off-road vehicle was acquired three years ago with donations, and it is used in the six communities that the fire department serves. It is particularly handy with the parks in the area when injuries happen on the trails. It was used for mutual aid when a plane went down at LaDue Reservoir in Auburn, Mr. Finley said.
Grilled hot dogs – free to all – were a favorite with the village service department and others serving them. Councilwoman Cindy Nairn, behind the table organizing the hot dog buns, said they had served up 650 hotdogs so far and were prepared to give out 800 along with other treats.
“Everyone loves the hot dogs. And they are all beef. We’re not serving junk here,” Mrs. Nairn said, noting the picnic tables in the pavilion were filled with people.
“It brings the community together,” South Russell Mayor Bill Koons said of the annual festival. “Every year we have a nice friendly atmosphere. We are happy and proud we can put the event on for our residents.”
Councilman Ray Schloss, accompanied by his daughter, said, “This is a wonderful festival. I’m so happy to be here.”
Councilman Gerald Canton said the event is in its 14th year. He is chairman of the village properties committee and is Village Council’s representative to the village parks committee. “I have a great committee that helps put it together,” he said. “Police and village employees all helped.”
Mr. Canton said for the last four or five years, the event has drawn large crowds. Many were in attendance for the playground dedication. “And the hot dogs were a big draw,” he said.
Members of the park committee include Greg Pike, who arranges for the pony rides, face painters and other entertainers. Martha Bistritz arranged for the climbing wall and bounce houses, while Ted Kruse, owner of Chagrin Pet and Garden, brought in his equipment for the hay rides and his 45-year-old apple press that provided free and fresh cider – no sugar added. Todd Kruse, Ted’s son, noted that last year at the festival the family gave away 250 gallons of cider. This year, they bought 1,000 pounds of apples to the event from Patterson Fruit Farm in Chester.
Park committee member Bill Howell also was involved in organizing the event. “It’s a great way to bring the community together,” Mr. Pike said. “We’re a small community and we can do this. And it’s a great day to be out here.”
Ms. Bistritz said Sunday’s event was one of the best so far. “The weather is good and the new playground provides an added dimension.”
Mr. Pike’s granddaughter Emily Sharkey, 3, displayed her tiger face, created by the face painters at the BoJangles Entertainment, LCC tent.
The fest had a dramatic moment when the Metro Life Flight helicopter landed in the park field, bringing many kids running to see it.
