WOODMERE — Former Mayor Charles Smith said he is running for a council seat during the Nov. 5 general election to push the village in a positive direction.
He is among other candidates running for council seats including Councilman Tennyson Adams, who is seeking re-election and resident Vivian Walker.
He said that he wants to help Mayor Ben Holbert come up with ideas to keep the village interesting and unique.
“I don’t like the direction the village is going in,” said Mr. Smith, 50. “We had $1.7 million in reserves and businesses wanted to come here. Now our reserves have dropped and the interested businesses are moving away to Orange or other communities.”
Mr. Smith said that he wants Woodmere to be ahead of the curve in every aspect of running a municipality. He said that when he was in office, Woodmere was one of the first Cleveland suburbs to use body cameras on the police force. The village had a unique personnel strategy to keep costs down in the police department, he explained, using eight full-time officers and a pool of part-time officers.
“We used to be a progressive community with ideas,” Mr. Smith said. “Constant fights between the council president and the mayor are not going to allow us to be progressive and ahead of the curve.”
Mr. Smith said that he is an entrepreneur. He owns a portfolio of homes and runs a car hauling business. Prior to starting his businesses, Mr. Smith was a professional baseball player with the Florida Marlins, now known as the Miami Marlins. He also works with children through an organization called Athletes on the Move for Change. He wants youths to get involved with sports and academics. Mr. Smith said that he tries to work with kids from the area where he grew up, known as the Garden Valley neighborhood at Kinsman Road and East 79th Street in Cleveland.
Mr. Adams is also running for re-election. He has been on council for the last eight years and has lived in Woodmere since 2005. Mr. Adams, 68, recently retired but worked as a structural steel supervisor for Lake Building Products, Inc.
Mr. Adams said that he is running for re-election because he believes that his presence on council has been beneficial to the village. He said that the village has completed several projects that he was a part of, including building the new service department building on Maplecrest Road and the current renovation of the police and fire departments at Village Hall. He is also the chairman of the Utilities Committee and the council representative to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Two of Mr. Adams’ goals include increasing the village’s population and maintaining its residential services.
“I want to see the village continue to grow with new residents and more retail,” he said. “I want to help keep our village above the others with personal service.”
Another council candidate is Ms. Walker, 72, a retired employee assistance professional for the United States Postal Service and a certified chemical dependency counselor. Ms. Walker said that she also worked with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. She visited nursing homes to register the residents to vote and was on the Executive Committee for the Democrats of Cuyahoga County. In addition, Ms. Walker said she was a precinct leader for Ward 1 in Cleveland.
Ms. Walker said that she wants to be a voice for the residents of Woodmere. She said that many residents are elderly and cannot attend the council meetings. She wants to bring their concerns to council and keep them informed about the village. She said that if elected, she would look into reducing congestion on Chagrin Boulevard and beautifying the village.
“I want to be part of the decision making,” she said. “I want to voice my own opinion and the opinions of others who can’t participate.”
