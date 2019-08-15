WOODMERE — Village Council appointed Rhonda Hall as the new treasurer last week. Mrs. Hall replaces Tom Cornhoff, who served as the village treasurer for 22 years and retired in May.
Council set the new treasurer’s annual salary at $23,172 as a part-time position for 15 hours per week.
Mrs. Hall said her goal “is to obtain a cash balance in the general fund of $1.5 million and keep things running smoothly.”
Mrs. Hall brings significant experience to the village. She started working at the accounting firm Ciuni and Panichi, Inc. in Beachwood in 1988 as a staff accountant. She worked her way up in the company and became a partner in 2002.
She said that she conducted audits of government entities, including schools, cities, villages and townships. Mrs. Hall recalled that she audited five of the largest agencies in Northeast Ohio, including the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, the Ohio Turnpike Commission, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority and the Regional Income Tax Agency.
Toward the end of her time at Ciuni and Panichi, Mrs. Hall said that the firm started working with community colleges. She said that she audited Cuyahoga Community College, Lorain County Community College, Lakeland Community College, Eastern Gateway Community College and Stark State College. Then she wanted a change in her career and served as the finance director for the City of Macedonia for three years.
Mrs. Hall said that she was interested in this position because it is part time and it is near her previous job in Beachwood. As the treasurer, she is responsible for the village’s daily financial operations. Mrs. Hall will draft the budget, process purchase orders and plan the finances to accommodate construction projects and vehicle purchases. She said that her previous experience makes her well-suited for the position.
“I have government knowledge and I’m patient,” she said.
Mrs. Hall added that the general fund currently has a balance of $1 million and she is not sure how long it will take to bring it up to $1.5 million. She also mentioned that Woodmere has three notes for construction projects, including the current Village Hall renovation, the new service department on Maplecrest and the village-owned property on Brainard Road that has storage space and office space for the treasurer, building official, tax analyst and fire inspector. Assistant Treasurer Pat Dawson said that the Village Hall renovation has a $570,000 note, the service department has a $720,000 note and the Brainard property has a $110,000 note. Mrs. Hall will be responsible for maintaining the village’s finances on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.