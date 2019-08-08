Councilwoman SharNette McCully pulled a petition to run for re-election in Woodmere in July. She was appointed in February of 2018 to fill the seat of Mayor Ben Holbert, formerly a councilman before he was elected mayor. Ms. McCully is a budget analyst for the U.S. Department of Justice and a member of the Association of Government Accountants. She has lived in the village for 23 years and is married to Councilman Craig Wade. Ms. McCully did not return calls from the Times in a request for an interview.
Councilwoman Alberta Fanning joined council in 2015 and is not running for re-election this fall. She said that she has seen dishonesty in council and the administration and officials “lie like they say good morning.” Ms. Fanning, 89, said that she joined council because she thought that she could make a difference but does not feel that she has. She said that Woodmere used to be a close, family oriented community but is unsure if it still is. According to Ms. Fanning, dishonesty between public officials started about 10 years ago but is unsure of the cause.
