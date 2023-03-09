Offerings expand, elevate this fall in modular Early Learning Village
To accommodate an expansion in preschool programming, Gurney Preschool will be housed beginning this fall in an Early Learning Village, a separate but connected facility to be created this summer at a cost of $615,000.
Following action by the Chagrin Falls Board of Education last week, the purchase of one modular unit consisting of four classrooms to be built behind the school on Bell Road and accessed via a walkway was approved, as well as their installation and site plan.
The classroom units, which are similar to those used during the construction of the new Chagrin Falls Intermediate School, will measure 680 square feet for a total of 2,720 square feet.
The funds for the purchase are planned and allocated through the Permanent Improvement budget.
The unit, which will be American With Disabilities Act compliant as well as meet the licensing rules set forth by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, will be connected to the school via an ADA-compliant walkway.
The Early Learning Village is necessary to accommodate an expansion in preschool programming, according to Jennifer Bencko, director of pupil services for the district. In specific, the Village will house a full day pre-kindergarten class and represent the addition of a third classroom.
One staff member will be added for the Village, bringing the total to five. Staff at the preschool, currently housed within Gurney, is comprised of early childhood teachers, childhood intervention specialists and related service providers, such as speech and occupational therapy.
The preschool was established in 1999 and serves students ages 3-5. One of its program models is a peer modeling program pairing typical students with students with disabilities.
The district is required by law to provide special education services to children beginning at age 3, Ms. Bencko said.
Current enrollment at the preschool is 57.
“Next year, that number is anticipated to be similar, but with a greater variety of program offerings based on student needs taking place,” she said. “Our overall enrollment will be pretty similar, but the models we are providing next year are more diverse.”
Chagrin Superintendent Jennifer Penczarski explained that in February during a board of education work session, Gurney staff and Ms. Bencko came to the table to discuss what the space constraints were for the coming year.
“We had grade levels where we had to add an additional section to keep class sizes where we think are best to service our students,” she said. “We grew not only in the preschool, but we had to grow in some sections of the K-3 building.
“With enrollment at Gurney Elementary School growing, the district has designed a long-term, cost-effective solution to ensure that our preschool is able to offer high-quality learning experiences through the creation of an Early Learning Village,” Ms. Penczarski said in communication to the district on Monday. “This initiative will serve all students at Gurney with the quality of education families expect and deserve without sacrificing class size or the personalized elementary school experience.”
Ms. Bencko said that the Village will also enable the district to provide services for students who have mild through more severe needs.
“In the past, we have provided services for students with mild to moderate needs,” she said. “This allows us to broaden our continuum of service.”
Ms. Bencko explained that prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the district doubled its preschool, from two sessions to four, each of which had a different model. Some were split with students with disabilities and typical students. Last year one class was dedicated solely to students with disabilities.
“We made our programming model decisions based on the needs of our kids,” she said.
“We are always designing what is best for our students instructionally,” Dr. Penczarski added.
Looking at where the district stands currently and what they know to be coming in the next six months, Ms. Bencko said the district was in a position that all available pre-K spots would be full next year. A proposal to add a third preschool classroom would put a strain on the Gurney space within the building, she said.
“We knew Gurney space was limited, and we were seeing growth at different levels at Gurney,” Dr. Penczarski said.
Research was done by Chris Woofter, director of operations and human resources for the district, as well as the Capital Planning Committee. The Facilities Improvement Plan delved into spacing options and opportunities for Gurney.
Mr. Woofter said the modular unit, purchased from a Pennsylvania company, will be located on the north side of the building. A separate playground for the preschool students will also be created.
In outlining cost benefits to the board, Mr. Woofter noted that new school construction is now building at $418 square feet, which would make the option of a new building come in at over $1.1 million.
“Doing this modular unit at $650,000 is almost essentially half of new construction,” he said.
The Village, to include restrooms, will be constructed over the summer and ready before school resumes Aug. 29.
Dr. Penczarski said the creation of this Village will elevate what the district is able to provide for its students and their families.
“The increase in demand for spots in our preschool is a real testament to the quality of the programming and the hard work of our teachers and administrators,” added Board of Education Vice President Lori Bendall. “The Early Learning Village brings much-needed, cost-effective flexibility.
“It allows our team to tailor the floor plan for preschool while maintaining critical space inside Gurney for K-3 classrooms, music, art, library, and all of the services that are part of a Chagrin Falls education,” Ms. Bendall said.
