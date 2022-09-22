Although the Ohio School Report Cards are just one measurement and piece of Chagrin Falls’ story, Superintendent Jennifer Penczarski said this week she is not surprised by the district’s recent results, a perfect score of 25 stars.
Chagrin Schools, with an enrollment of 1,624 students in the 2022-23 school year, is one of only 12 districts in the state to have five stars in every category on the 2022 state report card.
“Today, we celebrate the accomplishments of the Chagrin Falls Schools’ staff, students and families,” Dr. Penczarski said. “A five-star rating across all domains on the new Ohio Report Card is a direct result of the hard work and strong commitment to excellence from our students, staff, and school community.
“Although this is only one of many metrics we use to measure our student achievement and success, we are very proud of our staff and students’ accomplishments,” she said. “The Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District prides itself in offering the highest quality education possible that allows each student to maximize their potential.”
In recent years, Chagrin has been ranked in the top 10 highest performing school districts in the state, but with new accountability standards adopted by the Ohio General Assembly last summer, one can never be sure what the outcome of the first year will be, she explained.
“Chagrin takes pride in the work we do every year to ensure each student we serve gets the highest-quality education and school experience,” she said.
Chagrin is one of only five districts in the state with a performance index percentage higher than 100 percent, Ms. Penczarski noted, and has the third-highest performance index score in the state, out of 859 ranked school districts including 607 traditional public school districts and 252 independent public charter, preparatory, and S.T.E.M. schools. Solon City Schools and Rocky River City Schools were ranked first and second, respectively.
“Excellence at this level doesn’t just happen,” Chagrin Falls Board of Education President Sharon Broz said. “It takes dedicated administration and staff, engaged students and support from our families and the community.
“This is a success to be celebrated by all.”
The district significantly exceeds state standards in academic achievement and in early literacy for grades kindergarten through third grade, Ms. Penczarski continued of what went into the recognition.
In addition to the district’s overall performance, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School had the second-highest performance index score of intermediate schools across the state; Chagrin Falls Middle School has had the fifth highest performance index score of middle school/junior high schools across the state and Chagrin Falls High School has had the fifth highest performance index score of high schools across the state, she noted.
Despite the accolades, the district continues to look to always improve, with the scores playing a part in the ongoing strategic planning process.
“The data provided in the 2022 Ohio School Report Card will be shared as a data point with the strategic coordination team and inquiry teams to help support each group’s work within the strategic planning process,” Dr. Penczarski said.
The district will also break down the report card with its District Leadership Team, Building Leadership Team, and Teacher Based Teams, she continued.
“The work done at each level will help us not only make refinements to our goals for the 2022-2023 school year, but also help us plan for any refinements in our strategic resources that may need to occur prior to the start of the 2023 school year to elevate our instructional practices for next fall.
“The knowledge gained through this process will be used to help guide the future of our district and the strategic planning process,” Dr. Penczarski said. “We continue to elevate our learning experiences to reach our full potential of providing each student with a world class education.”
In 2018-19, the last time state rankings were released, Chagrin Falls was ranked 4th overall.
In addition to Chagrin Falls and Solon, all six area public schools in this newspaper’s coverage area were ranked among the top 8 percent of the state’s ranked districts this year including West Geauga (10th), Kenston (28th), Orange (46th), and Chardon (70th).
