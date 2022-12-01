I would like to say thanks to the person who found my son’s cellphone and turned it in. It was his first day visiting Chagrin Falls from Las Vegas. It is truly a testament to the good people in Chagrin and the surrounding area and made for a true Thanksgiving. My daughter just moved to the area a year-and-a-half ago, and I’m always amazed at the stories of good will in this area. God bless.
Corrosive behavior opposed
The Geauga County Tea Party recently distributed a flyer to its members asking all moral, patriotic parents who love their children to attend the Nov. 28 Chardon Board of Education meeting in support of Todd Albright.
In the recent past, Mr. Albright targeted female students as to their clothing choices (“areolas” and “bustiers”) and created a video which gave the impression that his personal opinions were those of the board of education’s. Without any evidence, he also alleged that a Chardon teacher presented “obscene” information to students.
The Chardon Board of Education rightly censured Mr. Albright’s behavior in September for violating the board’s bylaws, policies, and procedures. The board also recommended an education class for Mr. Albright as to a board member’s responsibilities.
The Tea Party’s flyer gives the impression that the Tea Party and Mr. Albright are acting from a unique platform of morality and patriotism. All Chardon citizens and parents, it is assumed, are motivated and acting from a foundation of morality and patriotism plus a vested interest in the best education for their children.
Of course, any Chardon resident or parent can voice any opinion as to a board member’s actions at a board meeting.
When any organization or individual comes to the public forum coveting their monopoly on morality and patriotism and stereotyping those who disagree as “liberal,” the community needs to be wary and respond to that corrosive movement. Corrosive to representative democracy, corrosive to respectful public dialogue and corrosive to the future of the high level of educational excellence in Chardon schools.
Sheldon and Patricia Firem and Cheryl Sekura, Hambden
Judson and Beverly Elliott, Sara Hauter, Rebecca Bennett, Kim Greene, Madelon Horvath, Nicole Meyer, Dan and Nancy Best, Laura and Tom Albright, Carolyn Morrow and Rosalind Kvet, Chardon
Janice and Clyde Evans, Russell
Dave and Barbara Partington and Kathleen and Rick Webb, Munson
Terri Jusliewicz, Chardon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.