Testament to good people

I would like to say thanks to the person who found my son’s cellphone and turned it in. It was his first day visiting Chagrin Falls from Las Vegas. It is truly a testament to the good people in Chagrin and the surrounding area and made for a true Thanksgiving. My daughter just moved to the area a year-and-a-half ago, and I’m always amazed at the stories of good will in this area. God bless.

