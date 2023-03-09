A concert featuring the Callisto Quartet and Steinway Artist Andrew Le will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road.
The free concert is a way for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church to share the joy of music with their community, according to Karen Prasser, Music Director.
The final concert ends what Ms. Prasser calls a “successful first season,” with three concerts featuring a variety of music genres, with more than 175 in attendance at each.
“Music is an important element of worship at Our Redeemer Lutheran, as it is in many churches, especially with the donation a year ago of a beautiful Steinway B Grand Piano,” said Ms. Prasser. “I was inspired to create this concert series that embraces many disciplines of Christian music that not only took advantage of the beautiful piano, but also included Bluegrass with Paul Kovac’s Big ‘Grass’ Band and Christmas Jazz with Amanda Powell and Friends.”
On March 19, the Callisto Quartet will perform “Entr’acte” by Caroline Shaw, followed by Andrew Le, who will perform Debussy’s “Poisson d’or” from Images Book 2.
After a short intermission, Callisto and Le will join forces to perform Dvorak’s powerful Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 8.
“This concert will most certainly uplift your spirit, warm your heart, and make winter fly away,” Ms. Prasser added.
A free-will offering will support ongoing concerts in the coming season. Ms. Prasser said the free-will offerings combined with the support of generous donors have enabled the church to bring in artists of the highest caliber for the 2022-23 concert series.
This concert will be followed by a ‘Meet the Artists’ reception sponsored by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
The concert is offered in partnership with Chagrin Arts and supported by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.
For information, contact Ms. Prasser at (330) 701-8513 or the church office at (440) 248-4066.
