A concert featuring the Callisto Quartet and Steinway Artist Andrew Le will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road.

The free concert is a way for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church to share the joy of music with their community, according to Karen Prasser, Music Director.

