On March 19, a group of Bollywood dancers will grace the stage of the Solon Center for the Arts at 2 p.m., with more than 80 beautifully-costumed performers sharing the joy of Bollywood dance with those who love Bollywood -- and those who do not know yet that they do.
The dancers come from Solon and surrounding communities, and are members of the Cleveland Bollywood Dance School, a school founded in 2016 by Swathi Tindell.
Ms.Tindell said the group rehearses in Solon, but this is only the second performance on the SCA stage because the group was somewhat sidelined by the pandemic.
The dancers are not going to be sidelined anymore.
The dancers, ranging in age from 4 to 40-plus, are anxious to perform for a large audience, and invite friends, family and community members who would like to see the dances that are wildly popular in India and based on the Bollywood genre of movies. Bollywood dance combines Indian classical dance with new forms of dance like jazz, hip hop and funk, according to Ms. Tindell.
The word ‘Bollywood’ derives from “Bombay” the capital of India (now called ‘Mumbai’) and “Hollywood.” It has come to symbolize the style and excitement of the Indian film industry which produces more than 1,000 Bollywood films a year. Bollywood dance is a part of almost every Bollywood film.
According to Ms Tinddell, attending the dance school’s March 19 performance is sure to make the audience appreciate the beauty and theater of the dances. The costumes will also make fans of just about everyone in attendance. Gold-laced with many shades of satin, and jewels, the costumes are often seen as an integral part of the dance.
Prior to their upcoming performance at the SCA, the Bollywood group performed at the Solon Tree Lighting Ceremony and at the Aurora Community Theater.
For those who feel inspired by the performance to start taking Bollywood dance classes, the Cleveland Bollywood Dance School has a program to fit their needs.
“Our staff of experienced and certified teachers will help you learn the art of Indian dance, in a fun and supportive environment. From traditional dances to modern Bollywood styles, our class options are perfect for anyone looking to learn or start dancing the Bollywood style,” said Ms. Tindell.
She said all classes are taught by licensed and certified professionals, including Ms. Tinddell who teaches Bollywood, Bollywood Fitness and BollyX Fitness classes; Roshni Krishna, who specializes in semi-classical Bollywood dance; Roobini Thevendriya, who teaches Bollywood and Bollyx Fitness classes; and Pavan Gadela who instructs dancers in Bolly Hip Hop and Bhangra styles.
All classes take place at the Solon SCA dance studios on Station Street.
“All of our classes are available at our Solon location, or online from anywhere in the world,” said Ms. Tindell.
But to really appreciate the music and grandeur of Bollywood dance, Ms. Tindell and her 80 dancers invite you to see it live from 2 to 4 p.m. March 19 at the SCA Theater.
