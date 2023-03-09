On March 19, a group of Bollywood dancers will grace the stage of the Solon Center for the Arts at 2 p.m., with more than 80 beautifully-costumed performers sharing the joy of Bollywood dance with those who love Bollywood -- and those who do not know yet that they do.

The dancers come from Solon and surrounding communities, and are members of the Cleveland Bollywood Dance School, a school founded in 2016 by Swathi Tindell.

