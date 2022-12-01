Orange Village resident Dr. Deb Rozin has always been willing to try new things.
Recently, she discovered painting and art as a hobby, and has improved over the years by painting images of her neighbors’ houses. The paintings of homes are on display at Orange Village City Hall through December.
“I am really very new to drawing and painting.” she said. “This is probably my fourth year. I started drawing but did photography as a hobby for years. I really feel like I have been coming to the end of that adventure, and wanted to learn something new.”
She mentions that there is really no process she follows, however she does pay attention to the details when painting the nearby homes.
“It’s taken me a lot of hours of observation. My process was to go outside and sit on my little stool and just work out some of the details I thought were interesting or complicated.”
Dr. Rozin has been working toward getting better artistically since 2018. She says she never knew how to draw before and credits You Tube, and instructors and a lot of practice learning how to paint and nailing down the finer details.
“I signed up for the watercolor class (at Orange Art Center) then the pandemic came and you were on your own. So more You Tube and lots of practicing.”
Dr. Rozin said that the end result is rewarding, especially since the paintings became a conversation starter, causing her to meet many amazing people.
“I end up talking to people who have passed by on the street for two decades, but have really never had a conversation with them until now, which is very special.”
Orange Village City Hall is located at 4600 Lander Road, and the paintings are on display in the hallway.
