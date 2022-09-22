It was in 1991 that Chagrin Falls resident Simi Itzinger’s father, Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, first brought the Chabad movement to the City of Solon, filling a void in the community and making Judaism accessible to all.
Now, a few miles down the road and just over 30 years later, Ms. Itzinger and her husband Rabbi Shneur Itzinger are doing just the same.
They are bringing programming and events to the village with the hope of having a permanent presence – and tangible space – over the next few years, making Judaism accessible to all and meeting friends and neighbors along the way.
“There is a (Jewish) presence here,” Rabbi Itzinger, 25, said, “but we recognize a void in programming. So many people are already affiliated with temples, but our main goal is to reach those not affiliated,” he said, “who will benefit from programs and events.”
The couple, who were married last year and moved to West Cottage Street last month, are setting out to both embrace the community they now call home as well as to serve those around them.
“This is such an amazing, gorgeous area,” Ms. Itzinger, 21, said. “We are looking to make Judaism accessible where there isn’t as much programming.
She said she is inspired by the work of her parents, who founded the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon, and enjoyed working there in a variety of programs, including running their vibrant summer camp. She and her husband are also following in the footsteps of her maternal grandfather Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, who brought the Chabad movement to Cleveland 50 years ago.
Their mission here in Chagrin Falls is at the core of what the Chabad movement is all about, Rabbi Itzinger noted, which is acting as ambassadors of sorts, going to any corner of the world where Jews are, finding them and making Judaism accessible and finding a “Jewish spark in any place.”
“We’re here to make it (Judaism) reachable at their level,” Ms. Itzinger said, “wherever they are comfortable, that is what we are here for.”
Programming and events are geared to all ages and stages, all aiming at developing a sense of community, enhancing the experience of being Jewish and learning and having fun.
Moving forward, the couple said they would love to host dinners in their home and utilize such venues as Township Hall, until erecting a permanent space.
“Our goal is to have a permanent presence in Chagrin Falls,” Ms. Itzinger said.
They will mark their inaugural event Monday, inviting the community to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, one of the two High Holidays, with a family friendly “Shofar at the Falls” gathering and waterfront Tashlich service at Riverside Park.
It will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, and it is free and open to all. RSVP’s are preferred by calling (440) 591-3646, but walk-ins are welcome.
Another community event is in the works for Chanukah, at the end of December.
Each day, they are finding more and more Jews in Chagrin Falls, Rabbi Itzinger said
“We have met some wonderful families already.”
“We are so excited to be here,” Ms. Itzinger added.
The couple, who are Orthodox Jews, said their Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls caters to Reform, Conservative and unaffiliated Jews. They are “without labels,” they said, with events that can be held anywhere – and without walls.
“Our mission statement is that we have events and programming that can be done anywhere,” Rabbi Itzinger said. “We are excited to have a Jewish presence here.”
The couple said people in the community are more than welcome to reach out, and they are hearing feedback that many are excited to have these programs and events in the community.
“It’s more than a full-time job for two people,” Rabbi Itzinger said of the mission before them, which includes visiting people in their homes.
“We have quite a journey ahead of us,” he said.
