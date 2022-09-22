Chabad_0007_BW.jpg

New Chagrin Falls residents Rabbi Shneur Itzinger, blowing the shofar, and his wife, Simi, are committed to bringing programming and events to the community, beginning with “Shofar at the Falls,” a gathering and waterfront Tashlich service at Riverside Park on Monday in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

 Photo by Michael Steinberg

It was in 1991 that Chagrin Falls resident Simi Itzinger’s father, Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, first brought the Chabad movement to the City of Solon, filling a void in the community and making Judaism accessible to all.

Now, a few miles down the road and just over 30 years later, Ms. Itzinger and her husband Rabbi Shneur Itzinger are doing just the same.

