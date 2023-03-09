‘Tis grand to be Irish. It’s also grand to be Irish by marriage. It is even grand to be Irish one day out of the year on March 17th when we gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Come to think of it, you could even have claimed a bit of the Irish heritage by attending Riverdance on stage this past weekend at the Key Bank State Theatre at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. It is a show full of magic and fun that young and old will love.
This 25th Anniversary Tour featured 18 numbers that showed the length and breadth of Irish music culture and dance. It also featured some nice surprises including a Flamenco soloist as well as a Macedonian/Dervish Folk Dance Troupe and examples of African American tap dancing.
The music is nothing short of exquisite. The band is made up of Mark Alfred on Drums/Percussion/Bodhran as well as being Musical Director, Cathal Croke on Uilleann Pipes and Low Whistle, Haley Richardson on fiddle and Hannah Riches on saxophone. They perform a variety of styles that include flowing gentle instrumentals to the staccato beat of the pounding feet of the dancers.
Special mention must also be made of the video motion graphics by Cosmo Av and High Res designed by Peter Canning. It really added to the show as scenes of Ireland were used as the backdrops. The show is directed by John McColgan. The principal dancers are Brandon Asazawa, of Cleveland; Maggie Darlington, Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, Fergus Fitzpatrick, Matthew Gardiner, Michael Gardiner and Meadhbh Kennedy. Each musical number is a story of its own with singing, dancing and instrumentals filling the vast nearly sold-out KeyBank State Theatre.
There is a good reason why this two-hour show flies by so quickly. It is simply stunning. Between the rapid pace dancing, the various themes, the intriguing music and the lavish costumes and stage set, it is impossible not to fall be totally taken about with this show as it celebrates its quarter-century anniversary.
