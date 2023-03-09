B Riverdance 3-9_web.tif

‘Tis grand to be Irish. It’s also grand to be Irish by marriage. It is even grand to be Irish one day out of the year on March 17th when we gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Come to think of it, you could even have claimed a bit of the Irish heritage by attending Riverdance on stage this past weekend at the Key Bank State Theatre at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. It is a show full of magic and fun that young and old will love.

This 25th Anniversary Tour featured 18 numbers that showed the length and breadth of Irish music culture and dance. It also featured some nice surprises including a Flamenco soloist as well as a Macedonian/Dervish Folk Dance Troupe and examples of African American tap dancing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription