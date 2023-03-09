Solon High School will be the site of a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Solon Schools community.
The Ethnic Expo is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the high school commons at 33600 Inwood Drive.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 10:10 pm
The Ethnic Expo includes food and entertainment from a variety of cultures.
Sponsored by the high school’s Model UN Club, the Ethnic Expo has become a popular annual
event.
Admission is free, but food representing different countries and cuisines will be sold.
Entertainment is also a hallmark of the Ethnic Expo. This year’s event will include ethnic dancers, local bands, student singers, henna artists, origami demonstrations and more.
Since 1987, Solon High School Model United Nations has been encouraging students to become more globally minded and diplomatic in demeanor, according to its members. Through weekly meetings, conferences, and community events such as the Ethnic Expo, the club shines a spotlight on global diversity.
Tamara Strom, Solon Schools’ communications director, says that the Ethnic Expo is one way to expose the community to the club’s works.
“It really is a night that celebrates the diversity of our student body and of our community,” she said. “We hope to see our community members join in this exciting event.”
