Chagrin Falls CYO

Sofia Clark and Marley Metzger

When the talented young musicians who make up Northeast Ohio’s Contemporary Youth Orchestra take the stage in early November on Playhouse Square, collaborating with internationally recognized composers and performers, two Chagrin Falls High School students will proudly be among them.

Junior Sofia Clark and freshman Marley Metzger, both violinists, are among the orchestra members, Sofia now for the second year, and Marley newly accepted to the group this season.

