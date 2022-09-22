When the talented young musicians who make up Northeast Ohio’s Contemporary Youth Orchestra take the stage in early November on Playhouse Square, collaborating with internationally recognized composers and performers, two Chagrin Falls High School students will proudly be among them.
Junior Sofia Clark and freshman Marley Metzger, both violinists, are among the orchestra members, Sofia now for the second year, and Marley newly accepted to the group this season.
The only youth orchestra in the United States, the Contemporary Youth Orchestra is a non-profit organization bringing modern music education to advanced high school instrumentalists from across Northeast Ohio. It is in residence at Cuyahoga Community College and practices each Saturday at college’s Metro Campus.
The group hosts up to five concerts per season with their next performance Nov. 9 with Night Ranger at the Key Bank State Theater.
Sofia, 16, a resident of Moreland Hills, is the first violin in the orchestra this year, and meets the challenge of that role, she said.
“Their part is usually known for having higher rhythm,” Sofia explained, and higher notes on instruments and all-around more challenging.
She said since joining the orchestra she has learned “exponentially” and has become a better player.
Marley, of Chagrin Falls who has been playing violin since the fourth grade, is following in the footsteps of her musical family.
Her mother, Terri, plays the viola and her uncle is a professional violinist.
What she likes most about the violin is the ability to experiment with the instrument, she said.
“I’ve always liked that you can experiment with the notes and make different pitches depending on how you move the bow, where you place your finger and how you move it,” Marley, who also sings, explained. “I have always liked the peacefulness of the piece.”
Sofia, who began playing piano 11 years ago before violin, said she owes it to her brother Sam, a 2022 graduate of Chagrin Falls High School, that she picked up the violin the first time. She also credits great teachers along the way, including Chagrin’s orchestra director Kendra Karriker and her outside violin instructor Kelsey Ferguson, who inspired her to not only pursue the instrument, but to become better.
“They have been so great in helping me improve and have given me motivation to excel on the instrument and in life in general,” she said.
Marley, who recently moved to Chagrin Falls from California, studies under Meg Eldridge, from California, via Zoom, and also learned a great deal from her elementary school orchestra teacher Sherri Vacaria, who is from Ohio, as was her band, choir and orchestra teachers in California.
Marley, who is also a member of the Chagrin orchestra, said she enjoys playing all sorts of music and having people know the music and what it is supposed to sound like when she performs.
“I have always enjoyed playing and kind of owed it to myself and my family to just do something I enjoy,” she said, adding that many believe violin to be difficult to pursue at first, but she encourages them to try it.
Sofia, who has been playing violin for eight years, enjoys playing classical music and is currently learning a Vivaldi concerto.
“I’ve played everything from (Johann Sebastian) Bach to (Wolfgang Amadeus) Mozart,” Sofia said.
She also performed recently at the Machine Gun Kelly Tailgate Party at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and participated in a recording session for an unmade short film titled “The Resistance.”
Both girls said they are uncertain whether they will pursue music in their future.
“Music is a huge part of my life,” said Sofia, who also plays clarinet in her high school’s marching band. “Even if I don’t decide to go into it as a career or become a professional musician, I will definitely carry it with me wherever I go.
“Music has the power the bring people together and change people’s lives.”
