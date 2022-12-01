The Foundation for Geauga Parks offers scholarships to high school seniors who intend to pursue education in fields of science, natural-resource management or related studies. The application deadline is Jan. 31, with awards to be announced by March.
The conservation scholarship program was established this year by the foundation’s trustees to support students who demonstrate interest in educational pursuits that align with their mission, according to Director of Development and Marketing Paige Orvis.
Scholarships are made possible by donations to the foundation’s nature-education fund. The foundation designates up to $5,000 yearly to award scholarships.
The Foundation for Geauga Parks is an independent, nonprofit organization. Its purpose is to help Geauga County park authorities and other organizations raise funds for projects and programs that help ensure residents and visitors have opportunities to access and appreciate the beauty of the county’s natural spaces, Ms. Orvis wrote in a press release.
The foundation’s mission is to fund community engagement with nature through education, preservation, conservation and appreciation of the unique natural character of Geauga County, she added.
