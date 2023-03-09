The long-anticipated bid opening for the North Main Street bridge project had an unexpected result last week.
“They didn’t get any bids,” Chagrin Falls Chief Administrative Officer Rob Jamieson said following Friday’s opening at the county.
The project, which now carries a price tag of $7 million, including the wing walls, had been expected to start in June, following Blossom and Art by the Falls, and last a year-and-a-half.
“All the time frames are pushed back a month,” Mr. Jamieson said. “Instead of starting as early as June, the earliest will be July now, but we really don’t know. It’s not even a for sure thing.”
The general-motoring public has been bracing for the long-anticipated and large-scale project, while area merchants have voiced concern about its traffic impacts to their businesses.
Mr. Jamieson, who attended the bid opening in downtown Cleveland, said that he met with county staff that day.
“There are a lot of challenges in the construction industry,” he said. “One vendor did show up to the bid opening, and had some challenges due to the market situation.”
Cuyahoga County will re-analyze the situation, he said, and speak to contractors who pulled plans, but did not bid, to determine their reasons why.
Plans are to bid the project again in a month.
While this outcome was discouraging, Mr. Jamieson said the county remains very aggressive in pursuing this project.
“It will get re-bid,” he said, adding that the county bid another project last month and also received no bids.
“All indications are that it is not the project or how it was specced (out) or bid like last time,” Mr. Jamieson said. “It is just a situation of where we are in the market.
“There are a tremendous number of jobs and contractors who are picking and choosing what they want to bid on,” he said. “Things change week to week.”
Mr. Jamieson said he remains “very confident” that the county is pursuing this project as strongly as it can.
“They are really doing a lot of outreach with contractors to make this project a reality,” Mr. Jamieson said, adding that “no corners will be cut on how the project will be executed and done.
“If it is delayed, then so be it,” he said, with the most important thing that the village gets a good project.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” he said.
The project, which had an original estimate of about $4 million, was re-designed from what was originally designed and bid out in 2018 in order to accommodate two-way traffic throughout the duration, a stipulation made by the village.
“We were faced with the possibility of full closure of the bridge for some amount of time if we would proceed with the original design,” Mr. Jamieson said. “That was not acceptable to the village.”
Mr. Jamieson said the village was especially concerned, coming out of COVID, that many of its smaller business were trying to come back in full force. They rely heavily on visitors to the downtown and customer traffic.
The bridge, which runs north and south through the center of town, is starting to show signs of wear and tear.
The bridge itself is not deemed unsafe and has no weight restrictions set by the county, which inspects it regularly.
“It’s their most complex bridge in the whole county, not in structure but in impact,” Mr. Jamieson had said. “You’re right in middle of town, and there are no alternatives if it is closed down.”
As part of the project, work will entail encasing the current stone arches that face down to the river with pre-cast concrete sections, and the new bridge will be built wider to better support the sidewalk sections. The vertical spandrel walls, located on each side of the bridge and go up from the arches to the sidewalks and railings, will all be brand new as part of the project scope and feature a stone veneer facing, which was part of a public selection process.
The work will also entail redoing the sidewalk and street surfaces above.
In addition to the bridge work, the village will be refurbishing the wing walls on either side of the river. The village is responsible to fund this portion of the project, estimated in the $1.5-$1.7 million range. The village will also be responsible for ancillary items, such as lighting.
Most recent estimates had been about $6.25 million for the project, including the wing walls. The overall estimate has increased to about $7 million.
“No one indicated that they didn’t think the price was right,” Mr. Jamieson said of prospective bidders. “If they did, they will tell you to ‘check the numbers.’”
“Am I discouraged a little? Yes,” Mr. Jamieson said of the bid outcome, “but it’s not despair. It is challenging, but this is our market now.We need to work it through.”
