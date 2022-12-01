Edmund

Michael Zronek, pictured with Gabe Henry, 8, of Painesville, who brought his painting of the sunken ship to be signed by Mr. Zronek.

 Photo is courtesy of Solon Historical Society

Michael Zronek, a 1972 Solon High School graduate and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, shared his personal story of being on a ship tasked with finding the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald during a recent presentation at the Solon Historical Society.

Mr. Zronek said that now, 47 years after the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a storm on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, he finally feels comfortable talking about his mission.

