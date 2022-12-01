Michael Zronek, a 1972 Solon High School graduate and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, shared his personal story of being on a ship tasked with finding the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald during a recent presentation at the Solon Historical Society.
Mr. Zronek said that now, 47 years after the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a storm on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, he finally feels comfortable talking about his mission.
“I joined the Coast Guard to be a lifesaver. I wanted to help save people on the water,” he said. “When we headed out from Duluth, Minnesota, on the Woodrush, I thought we were going to help find the Edmund Fitzgerald’s crew.”
He said that, sadly, by the time his ship reached the area near White Fish Bay, Wis., where the Edmund Fitzgerald sank, it was a retrieval mission rather than a rescue. All 29 crew members on the Fitzgerald were lost. “It bothered me for all these years. I was almost embarrassed, embarrassed that we were not able to save them,” Mr. Zronek said.
The Fitz, as it was referred to by its crew members, sank only 15 miles out from the bay, struggling to navigate estimated 35-foot seas during a horrific storm.
The reason for its sinking was never fully explained, but its story was immortalized in a Gordon Lightfoot song, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Mr. Zronek, who was on the 188-foot-long Woodrush ship, said the 729-foot Fitzgerald snapped in two, partially burying its two halves at the bottom of Lake Superior. The wreckage is still untouched on the lake bottom as family members of the late crew members have requested it remain as their final resting place.
Mr. Zronek said his ship’s eventual mission was to go back and forth over the area where the ship was believed to have sunk and pick up items that floated up from it. “We found life vests, pieces of the ship, flags, etc., that had become flotsam,” he said. “We collected those items and brought them back to be studied.”
They also utilized an unmanned submersible robot, quite new at the time, to take underwater photographs of the wreckage, he said.
“If you can imagine, we had the ship between three buoys, like a triangle, and, when they wanted the sub vehicle to move one way, we would move the ship towards one of the buoys.”
The robot took many photos of the wreck, helping the Coast Guard to study the ship’s sinking.
Mr. Zronek kept a flag from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which he draped over the speaker’s lectern as he told his story. He shared slides and maps with the audience, telling his story in a humble yet informative way.
He said he spent several months working on different aspects of his mission with the Edmund Fitzgerald. He also shared what it was like to work on a Coast Guard ship in the Great Lakes.
“It was so cold. I mean it was so bitter cold that we always wore parkas and spent much of our time chipping away at the ice that formed on our ship,” Mr. Zronek said. “Even in the summer months, Lake Superior is cold. The water temperature at the bottom of the lake averages 31 degrees all year.”
Mr. Zronek said he joined the Coast Guard after graduating from Solon High School, deciding to enlist rather than waiting to be drafted. “I went to enlist with my mother. My father did not really agree with my decision, but I knew I wasn’t college material at that time, and I wanted to be part of the Coast Guard rather than be drafted into the Army during Vietnam.”
Little did he know that only a few years into his enlistment, his ship Woodrush would be tasked with such a historical mission.
“There was another ship that was closer, the Arthur M. Anderson. It had to turn around to go try and find the Fitz, but, when that ship got to the area, there was no sign of the Edmund Fitzgerald, it sank so fast,” he said.
When a member of the audience asked Mr. Zronek why he thought the Fitzgerald sank, he said, “I think those seas were so high, I mean, they were at eye level from the bridge. I think the waves pushed down the bow, pushing the stern up in the air with such force it broke it in half.”
Over the past few years, Mr. Zronek has been attending a ceremony to honor the lost Fitzgerald crew members at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Paradise, Mich. In 2019, he spoke there about his experience aboard the Woodrush.
“The family members of those we lost, they were so kind to me. So positive. It really did help me feel differently about the situation,” he said.
At the conclusion of the Solon Historical Society event, society President Robert Shimits rang a bell 30 times, 29 times for the crew members lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald and one more time for all who had been lost on the Great Lakes. It was a somber moment and something Mr. Zronek said is done each year at the shipwreck museum remembrance ceremony.
Eight-year-old Gabe Henry, of Painesville, who had traveled with his father to hear Mr. Zronek’s story, approached him after the program. Gabe had brought a picture he painted of the Edmund Fitzgerald and asked Mr. Zronek to sign it.
“I learned a lot about the Edmund Fitzgerald,” Gabe said. “I learned even more today. I did not know about all the 29s,” he said, referring to the fact that there were 29 crew members aboard a 729-foot ship that sank in 529 feet of water.
Mr. Zronek was touched by Gabe’s gesture, signing his painting and then complimenting him on his artistic ability.
“When you share your story, you never know who it will touch,” Mr. Zronek said.
