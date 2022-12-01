Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Music Director Karen Prasser was inspired to create a new concert series that embraces all kinds of music and takes advantage of the beautiful Steinway piano that was given to the church by its patrons. All the concerts in this series are open to the public.
The second concert in the series features the Amanda Powell (& friends) Christmas Concert
Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:00 pm
The concert features holiday favorites, swinging tunes and some surprises. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the church located at 7108 SOM Center Rd.
“I was excited to take this idea and run with it, knowing so many wonderful musicians in Northeast Ohio and beyond,” said Ms. Prasse.
“After having served Our Redeemer for 14 years, this community loves all genres of music and it gives me an opportunity to open our doors with great and inspiring concerts throughout the year.”
The 2022-23 Concert Series @ Our Redeemer Lutheran is sponsored by free-will offerings and generous donors who believe in the opportunity for Our Redeemer to be a central space in the Solon area to open its doors, to be good neighbors, and live by our faith by bringing people together to celebrate God’s love through the arts, said Ms. Prasser.
The concert will be followed by a meet the artist reception for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.