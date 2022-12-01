Greer Glazer, of Solon, started her career as a labor and delivery nurse in the Cleveland area but retired from it as an award-winning dean of nursing at the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing. Her creative and innovative nursing education programs, combined with her willingness to incorporate instructional technology and diversity education into the curriculum, inspired her UC staff to nominate her for the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

At a special ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Sept. 14, Dr. Glazer was inducted, along with 14 other outstanding Ohioans, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

