Greer Glazer, of Solon, started her career as a labor and delivery nurse in the Cleveland area but retired from it as an award-winning dean of nursing at the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing. Her creative and innovative nursing education programs, combined with her willingness to incorporate instructional technology and diversity education into the curriculum, inspired her UC staff to nominate her for the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
At a special ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Sept. 14, Dr. Glazer was inducted, along with 14 other outstanding Ohioans, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, sponsored through the Ohio Department of Aging, recognizes inductees for their lifelong contributions to their communities, their professions and their vocations.
Dr. Glazer’s career was inspired through leadership programs and through mentorship by other nurses. She said, specifically the Robert Wood Johnson foundation leadership training is what inspired her to become a leader in the nursing-education field.
A registered nurse who holds a Ph.D. and is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN), Dr. Glazer said she is proud of her programs that created dedicated education units in hospitals which were training nurses. The dedicated education units meant hospital nurses partnered with the university to provide the best possible training and hands-on education for the student nurses, she said.
“The former nursing-training programs operated independently of the floor nurses. But with this dedicated education unit, the floor nurses take one or two student nurses under their wing, and they work together, providing a positive learning situation for both the nurses and the student nurses. The floor nurses actually love this program,” she said.
Dr. Glazer utilized this education style at the University of Massachusetts Boston College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where, as dean of nursing, she partnered with the top hospitals in Boston to make training placements for her students.
It was her efforts to establish this type of innovative training that led the leadership of the University of Cincinnati to bring her back to Ohio to lead their nursing school in 2012. At Cincinnati, Dr. Glazer partnered with the school’s instructional technology department to update the college of nursing’s educational platform.
“We were the first Apple-designated nursing program in the country,” she said. “We introduced an all iPad undergraduate-teaching model.”
The University of Cincinnati nurses were taught in collaborative classrooms, where Dr. Glazer wrote grants to fund things like teaching tables, multi-screen presentations and guest faculty. She said her model did not allow “reading aloud of PowerPoint presentations” but rather collaborative training with students in the school’s other majors like medicine, pharmacy and social work.
In addition, Dr. Glazer recognized the need to expand the diversity of Cincinnati’s nursing school students.
She pioneered a program that started working with potential nursing students in the area’s public school districts the summer prior to starting college. She also was able to endow a chair in Diversity, Inclusion, Equity Excellence to have a dedicated faculty mentor to lead the DEI program at the university. This chair will remain on the faculty of the UC nursing school in perpetuity.
“I really looked at our numbers, how many students from diverse backgrounds applied to the school, how many were admitted, how many chose to attend and then how many continued after their freshman year,” she said. “I realized we needed to help them succeed by working with not only the students but their families.”
Dr. Glazer said she also instituted team-building programs into the colleges of nursing where she worked.
“At Cincinnati, we used the tagline ‘UC nurses, we see leaders,’ we worked together, students and faculty, to create floats for the university’s homecoming parade, and I tell you what, we won all the time,” she said with a laugh.
Dr. Glazer’s leadership and other initiatives brought national recognition to the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing as a five-time recipient of the Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. Dr. Glazer, herself, received the 2018 American Association of Colleges of Nursing Award for Diversity, Inclusion, and Sustainability in Nursing Education and the 2018 National League of Nurses Mary Adelaide Nutting Award for Outstanding Leadership in Nursing Education.
She said, however, that she realized this year that it was time to retire from her dean position and return to her Solon home. She had been commuting to and from Cincinnati for the past eight years, something she said was only made possible by the help of her husband, Kerry Volsky. He “held down the fort at home while I was away Mondays through Thursdays,” while he also practiced law in Cleveland, she said. “My kids and my husband really allowed me to become who I am.”
On long weekends and school breaks, Dr. Glazer returned to Solon, spending time with her children and her Solon Chabad community and interacting with local neighbors and friends.
Today, since retiring in July, she can often be found playing pickleball at the Solon Senior Center or visiting with her five grandchildren.
But she in no way has “retired” from her dedication to nursing education. “I am teaching nursing classes. I am coaching two deans of nursing from other colleges of nursing. I work with the Macy Foundation and am looking to write a case study on my work at the Unviersity of Cincinnati, which will explore bias and discrimination in health professions. “I also recently became certified to teach mindfulness-based stress reduction. That doesn’t really sound like I am retired, does it?” Dr. Glazer said with a smile.
