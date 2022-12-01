Bainbridge resident Andrea Ward knows sandwiches. In fact, long before gourmet sandwiches were trending, Ms. Ward made a discovery.
“Interesting condiments are important,” she said. So, instead of ordinary mayonnaise, Ms. Ward would top chicken sandwiches or salmon club sandwiches with her own basil/parmesan mayo, for example.
Her turkey clubs would be not be your usual, either, with her creations accompanied by gorgonzola, avocado and bacon. Ms. Ward’s tuna salads instead were curried tuna salads, with fresh seared ahi tuna, never canned.
“I was on the cutting edge of those sandwiches,” Ms. Ward, now 69, recalled.
She attributes that to her time spent over 40 years ago living in New York, where she worked for a catering company in Manhattan.
Even before that, as a child in her native New Jersey, she would watch her father, a butcher of Ukrainian descent, bring home cuts of meat that would perfect a variety of recipes, with him and her Italian mother centering just about every occasion around food.
“My dad was always involved in food,” she said. “A lot of ethnic families are like that.”
Ms. Ward would always be attracted to cooking, she continued, noting that it was not always the elevated profession it is currently.
It was at the advice of her now late husband, Doug, that Ms. Ward would abandon her career as an engineer to pursue cooking full time, with the couple moving to the area for her husband’s work, first to South Russell and later to Bainbridge Township.
Ms. Ward, who would start out cooking just for friends, eventually would bring her creative sandwiches and salads to the area beginning 30 years ago, opening Wildflower Cafe on Route 306, where, for about five years, she would cater to the “ladies who lunch.”
From there, she would open Chowders on East Washington Street, where, for about eight years, she would serve up all homemade soups and sandwiches as well as cater anything from pig roasts to ladies’ tea sandwiches, parties large and small and everything in between.
While she has hung up her apron on the restaurant front in recent years, Ms. Ward continues pursuing her creativity in the kitchen, all while fostering her love of sandwiches. Recently, she earned top honors in the Orlando Baking Cos.’ “Great American Sandwich Search.” She won the grand prize for her “Oktoberfest Sandwich,” which also was selected as the “Best Culturally Inspired Sandwich.”
Made on Orlando deli marble rye bread, the sandwich featured a fried pork cutlet, potato dumplings, Muenster cheese, red cabbage with cider vinegar and German mustard. It also included bacon, caraway seed, apple and red onion.
“My first inclination was to do an Italian sandwich,” she said, which is a cuisine she knows well, but then decided on a German-based sandwich instead.
“I never eat German food,” she said with a laugh, and she didn’t have any great vision when coming up with the idea but began considering all the ingredients.
“I don’t have a favorite sandwich” in general, Ms. Ward said, with it all depending on her mood, “but I do love sandwiches.”
She learned last month that she won the contest and the $1,500 cash prize and said she may consider entering more contests in the future.
Ms. Ward has no formal cooking training, hates the word gourmet, and, when it comes to recipes, she doesn’t bother, she said.
An English major, she recalled a college professor stating that, in all of literature, there are only a handful of stories to be told in an iteration of six to eight plots.
“The rest is variation,” she said, which is how she has always approached cooking.
“If you know how to make broth, you can make any kind of soup,” she said. “If you can make a roux, you can make any sauce.
“It’s not so much the recipe, but it’s the method that is important.”
What one can do with cooking is limitless, she continued, noting that, like everything, cooking is cyclical. “What’s in today will be out in a year, but it will come back,” she said.
Ms. Ward has taught cooking to such groups as those living in Hamlet Village, where she helped them master the art of cooking for one.
“The real challenge is to keep things interesting,” she said.
She cooks all types of foods, specializing in Italian cuisine, making all her pastas and sauces from scratch.
Ms. Ward is known for her creativity, beginning when she owned restaurants and would sit with clients to come up with menus that were not your standard.
“People identified that with me,” she said. “They could get anything they wanted, and I would sit down and create with them, and we would talk about their vision so that every party was really different.”
She still does some catering, including most recently the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre’s “Murder by the Falls,” as well as small parties.
Ms. Ward, a mother of two grown children, also holds “Sunday suppers,” as she did with her husband, whom she was married to for 41 years. As part of the tradition, he would tend bar while she cooked for up to a dozen friends.
“We would break bread, and I would make whatever I felt like making and send everyone home with leftovers.”
A recent gathering was for a group of six, with Ms. Ward preparing in her small kitchen stuffed mussels, homemade cavatelli with vodka sauce, meatballs and stuffed peppers.
She plays music while cooking and celebrates the nostalgia of it all, she said.
“This is why I didn’t want to be an engineer or work in big companies,” she said. “Cooking gives you immediate feedback.
“You know right away if you have succeeded or failed,” Ms. Ward said, “and that’s what I love about cooking.
“And, of course, you get to eat it too!”
