Sandwich

Bainbridge resident Andrea Ward earned the grand prize recently as part of a Great American Sandwich Search presented by Orlando Baking Co. The former restaurant owner and caterer has had a lifelong love of cooking, from as far back as childhood. She is pictured in her kitchen at her Bainbridge Township home with her winning entry, a sandwich featuring a fried pork cutlet and potato dumplings, among other creative toppings.

 Photo by Michael Steinberg

Bainbridge resident Andrea Ward knows sandwiches. In fact, long before gourmet sandwiches were trending, Ms. Ward made a discovery.

“Interesting condiments are important,” she said. So, instead of ordinary mayonnaise, Ms. Ward would top chicken sandwiches or salmon club sandwiches with her own basil/parmesan mayo, for example.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription