Ron_Shelton_0011_web.tif

Cleveland artist Ron Shelton, pictured with his large-scale installation utilizing plastic, will lead an innovative art project taking place next month in Chagrin Falls, marking World Art Day and Earth Day and presented by the Valley Art Center. Leading up to the installation, which will be erected in Riverside Park, Mr. Shelton will hold a workshop at the center on March 18 where the community can take part and make embellishments utilizing plastic waste from their own homes.

 Photo by Michael Steinberg

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure — a phrase that rings resoundingly true for environmental artist Ron Shelton.

In fact, it was when Mr. Shelton started to closely look at the world around him — including the ordinary and often unsustainable objects such as plastics — that he was inspired to create.

