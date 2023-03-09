They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure — a phrase that rings resoundingly true for environmental artist Ron Shelton.
In fact, it was when Mr. Shelton started to closely look at the world around him — including the ordinary and often unsustainable objects such as plastics — that he was inspired to create.
It is these creations that will be at the heart of an innovative public art project taking place next month in Chagrin Falls, marking World Art Day and Earth Day and presented by the Valley Art Center.
“This is the second year that we will be highlighting World Art Day along with Earth Day and combining the two to bring the concept to light of environmental sustainability through the lens of art and our community,” VAC Director Rebecca “Bec” Gruss said.
Last year, the Center presented the Chagrin Flower Flash, a live floral sculpture that was installed and displayed for a week and then composted on Earth Day.
“This year, we were thrilled to get support from Ohio Arts Council to go even bigger and engage with a Cleveland artist who focuses on environmental sustainability in his art,” Ms. Gruss said.
In keeping with his commitment to the environment, Mr. Shelton will create a wasp nest pattern installation made entirely from recycled plastics and measuring about 20 to 25 feet, to be installed along the fence and up the sycamore tree in Riverside Park near the Sassy Cat sculpture.
Not only will the project showcase the beauty of public art and the power of sustainability, but the center is providing a unique opportunity for the community to get involved through an all-ages workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18. During this event, people may lend a hand to Mr. Shelton and help bring this project to life.
The center is currently collecting plastic items, including old detergent bottles, in a bin outside the Bell Street building near the mural.
No registration is necessary for the workshop, and all are invited, including artists, lovers of art or just someone who cares about the environment.
“The community will come together to create embellishments,” Ms. Gruss said.
Leading up to the workshop, Mr. Shelton said he encourages people to simply look around their homes to find plastic items that can be repurposed
“Hopefully, people will look at all of the plastic waste in their own homes,” Mr. Shelton, 65, of Cleveland, said. “It’s a life-changing experience.
“Once you grasp the significance of how much plastic we generate in our society, it changes you,” Mr. Shelton said. “It’s pretty devastating.”
A mixed media artist, Mr. Shelton said he began working with plastics about five years ago. Some of his large-scale pieces include installations made out of Tidy Cat litter containers. He also constructed a coat out of plastic, among other clothing items.
He refers to his work as “circular economy projects,” which centers on the reuse and regeneration of materials or products, especially as a means of continuing production in a sustainable or environmentally friendly way.
Mr. Shelton, who identifies himself as an artist with disabilities, has had pieces at the VAC in the past.
“For us to work with an internationally known artist like Ron, this is a big deal,” Ms. Gruss said.
Mr. Shelton’s installation will be up from April 15 to 22 for the public to enjoy and then will be de-installed on Earth Day and recycled to reappear as part of the Valley Art Center’s Contemporary Debris show in September.
This exhibition will showcase the beauty of reused materials and inspire the community to think about the impact of their actions on the environment, Ms. Gruss said.
“Art has the power to change the world and change minds,” Mr. Shelton said. “With this plastic study, my artistic practice will no longer be just an aesthetic pursuit.”
“My world has changed once I really noticed the plastic pollution in our society,” he said.
“This is all about making something beautiful out of something that is not,” Ms. Gruss added. “The community will come together to do this.”
