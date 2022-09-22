Time-honored traditions presented by the Chagrin Valley Fire Department – two clear signs of fall – are back and in full swing this year.
The fire department will present in October both its annual clam bake and its haunted house, with volunteers on the force responsible for bringing both to fruition.
“I hope to see as many of the community participate in both of these events as possible,” Chief Frank Zugan said. “We are looking forward to it.”
The traditional clam bake, which was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and presented in a limited fashion last year adhering to social distancing, will take place in full force this year, Chief Zugan said, and is in its 74th year.
“This is another event we put on for the community,” Chief Zugan aid, “as kind of a thank you and a give back.”
It will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at the station on West Washington Street.
Any profits made from the event goes into the department’s equipment fund.
“Last year we tweaked the event,” and limited it to 180 and spaced it out, Chief Zugan explained.
Typically, the clambake draws about 225.
Those interested in attending can call the station for more information at (440) 247-8281.
Later in the month, on Halloween (Oct. 31), the department will present its annual Haunted House during the village’s trick or treat, which is from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event, which originated 15 years ago by Lt. Ryan Shorr on the department, takes about 20 volunteers to bring to fruition, Chief Zugan said.
“It’s quite an ordeal,” he said.
The three-day process involves transforming the entire apparatus bay, freeing up the area of equipment to house various scary mazes that comprise the haunted house.
It is open to children throughout the Chagrin Falls and outlying communities, including the Kenston School District. More than 1,500 have turned out each year, with last year’s house being modified and not presented as a full-blown maze due to the pandemic.
“It’s kind of scary so not for the real young ones,” Chief Zugan said with a laugh, noting that it typically draws teenagers. “It’s up to the parent to decide if their child is up for it or not.
“We have certain stations within each maze where we have people dressed up doing scary things,” he continued.
The haunted house is just another way to have fun and engage the community, he said.
“Obviously we are in the right location in the historic district,” Chief Zugan said. “We felt it was something we wanted to do for the community that they didn’t have to pay for, in a safe area, and to provide fun for everyone to enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.