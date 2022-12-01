The Village of Chagrin Falls is moving another step closer regarding a design for a new playground for Riverside Park, with a 17-member citizen committee named and poised to meet for the first time tonight (Dec. 1).
The committee members, who will meet virtually at 7 p.m., will be charged with narrowing down the proposals to the top three, with the final decision on design made by Village Council.
Through the Request for Proposal process, the village received seven submissions for playground designs.
The committee includes representatives from 10 community organizations, including the PTOs of all four Chagrin Falls schools: Gurney Elementary School, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School, Chagrin Falls Middle School and Chagrin Falls High School. The village’s beautification committee, Chagrin Falls Tiger Prep, Chagrin Falls Dad’s Cub, Chagrin Valley Jaycees, Chagrin Valley Recreation Center and Chagrin Falls Historical Society also are represented.
Citizen committee members are all residents of Chagrin Falls. They are: Adriane Emig, Molly Franz, Abby Hoopingarner, Kristen Rankin, Padi Hallam Joseph, Steve Thompson, John Liber, Carolyn Sihler, Janine Bauman, Scott Tucholka, Craig Bauman, Tara Martin, Anne Clark, Marianne (Mare) Canter, Hillary Veverka, Susan Strauss and Gwen McCuaig.
During tonight’s informational meeting, they will be given an overview of the playground project and the RFP process, the RFP evaluation criteria and scoring process, the selection of finalists and the project’s next
Village Chief Administrative Officer Rob Jamieson noted that, while the general public can log in and listen to the virtual meeting presented over Zoom, no questions or comments from the general public will be permitted. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an overview of the project and go over the task given to the committee, he said.
Once the top three finalists are named, presentations by them to Village Council are expected to take place after the first of the year. In addition to the top three, the design presented by New York designer Mark Reigelman, which ultimately was tabled by council, also will be considered.
Funding for the project is yet to be determined.
Mr. Jamieson said he was pleased with the committee selections as they represent a wide range of people in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.