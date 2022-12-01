Unlike most people in the media, from the New York Times to the Wall Street Journal and from Fox News to MSNBC, I’m sick and tired of: Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. It seems that I can’t open up a daily newspaper or switch on the evening news without being exhorted that inflation is gobbling up everybody’s money.
That included overblown warnings about fattened Thanksgiving turkey prices plus unaffordable gas to fuel overpriced automobiles to drive to the store.
It’s hard to know what’s going to cost more, the new playground at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls or the Geauga County Courthouse expansion in Chardon. Even the industry-tax-blessed Solon School District is looking forward to a budget deficit.
According to the media “experts” – thankfully, I’m not one of them – inflation and the economy – thanks to President Joe Biden – were the two biggest issues facing voters in the recent elections. Excuse me, but I thought inflation was just part of the economy, kind of like the COVID recession was part of the economy under former President Donald Trump.
Is it any wonder that Ohio voters chose a venture capitalist as their next U.S. senator?
If you pay attention to the twittering “experts,” you probably know that the U.S. inflation rate for October was a whopping 7.74%. As the November election approached, you probably didn’t hear that the inflation rate had declined from June to July to August to September to October. Perhaps the media “experts” didn’t want to confuse voters with that fact.
The highest U.S. inflation rate in memory – well, not my memory – was 14.4% in 1947, in the immediate aftermath of World War II, which probably had something to do with that. Not being an expert, I don’t know why inflation hit 11.0% under former President Gerald Ford in 1974, but it did follow the 1973 recession under former President Richard M. Nixon.
Recessions do tend to hold inflation rates down, which did occur during former President George W. Bush’s Great Recession of 2007. And costs do tend to increase when the economy rebounds, which did occur in 2008.
Maybe former President Trump’s COVID recession of 2020, when the inflation rate fell to 1.2%, had an impact on rising costs in 2021 and especially this year. I didn’t hear much from the media “experts” about that possibility.
We do know that the Middle Eastern oil-producing scoundrels of OPEC had a lot to do with our 13.5% inflation rate in 1980 under former President Jimmy Carter.
Maybe some “experts” mentioned that the scoundrels in Russia and its co-conspirators in OPEC+ had something to do with skyrocketing gas prices around the world this year. Maybe some “experts” mentioned that COVID and the accompanying recession had something to do with worker shortages and supply-chain problems that have driven up the costs of goods and services.
The economy has its ups and downs, but, remarkably, over the longer term, it has been pretty steady in recent decades. The combined inflation rate for the 10 years beginning in 2013 has totaled 25%, including 8.3% in 2022. Over the previous decade, 2003 to 2012, it was 24.7%. And from 1993 to 2002, it was 25.3%. The media “experts” probably wouldn’t want to confuse citizens over such stability.
They also wouldn’t want to muddle the fearful focus on inflation by noting that 4.3% job growth under the Biden administration is the highest since the Franklin D. Roosevelt presidency in the 1940s. During the 14 presidencies since FDR, only one experienced negative job growth. That’s right, U.S. employment fell by 0.51% under former President Trump.
