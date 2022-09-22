After 29 years serving as administrative assistant to two Bainbridge Police Department chiefs, Elaine Marconi recently retired. It was an experience she feels blessed to have had, she said.
She recalled how present Chief Jon Bokovitz was a sergeant at the time she was hired, and how the department has grown since then. “I was introduced to the everyone, and grew into the job, getting familiar with all the procedures and feeling comfortable,” Ms. Marconi said. “Everyone was so thoughtful, helpful and nice to be around.’
With so many years at the department, she also remembers when the police department was housed in the basement of Bainbridge Town Hall, where hallways were narrow and offices small.
She had done administrative assistant work before but had never experienced police work. “It is very different, and I learned quickly how the police officers are such good people who want to help others.
They are genuinely thoughtful and caring. They get calls, and even if they are at lunch, they drop everything and respond to those who need help. They are very special people,” she said.
“Life is precious and it can change in an instant. Shortly after I was hired, I saw firsthand what the job entailed, and I wondered why anyone would want to do this because it can be such a thankless job, however, Chief Bokovitz had a unique style of lifting the mood in the department,” she said.
“I got to see the chief on a daily basis working hard as he earned promotions and worked his way up to the position of chief of police in December of 2010. Having worked with him all those years made it an easy transition for me to be his administrative assistant. I always appreciated the fact that the department had a firm anchor in leadership,” she said of the chief.
She also added, “The chief is a thoughtful, considerate and kind boss with an abundance of integrity and I will certainly miss my daily dose of his wisdom and humor.” Ms. Marconi noted, “I loved my job and the people there.” She remembered how now retired officer Bill Deblaey during a snow storm asked for her car keys and went outside to start her car and clean it off.
“I also saw the department grow over the years,” she said. “One of the biggest changes was in 2004 when we moved into the new police station. It was wonderful,” Ms. Marconi said of moving to the new building off Bainbridge Road. “We had so much compared to the town hall basement where I had to pull out the bottom drawer of my desk to sort the mail on because there was no space in the office. There were only two glass block windows in the whole station. Everybody appreciated the new quarters.”
Of Ms. Marconi’s retirement, Chief Bokovitz said, “It’s a big hit for our department.” She also served the late police Chief James Jimison. The chief of police deals with many sensitive issues, according to Chief Bokovitz. Ms. Marconi had great respect for the office, he noted. “I appreciate that sincerely.
“She was good at her job and had a very positive attitude for the police department. And she made a lot of contacts for the department. People were happy to talk to her as a representative of the police department,” Chief Bokovitz said.
He spoke at a recent gathering in Ms. Marconi’s honor in the conference room of the police department on Bainbridge Road. At the event, including her daughter Christine and her fiancé Michael Bowdren, were about 50 people, and many spoke of their admiration for her.
Retired Lt. Bob Weir recalled how Ms. Marconi “Always made things better in the office,” adding with a smile, “She did that by baking and bringing in the best cheese cake ever.”
Bainbridge Sgt. Chris Smith said, “I’ll miss Elaine’s positive attitude and warm smile. I wish her a wonderful, healthy retirement.”
Retired officer Bill Deblaey said, “Elaine was a thorough worker and always very pleasant.” Retired Sgt. Dale Buckingham said he knew Ms. Marconi during her entire career at the department, “And I wish her the most wonderful retirement. She deserves it.”
Ms. Marconi’s office functions included communications and reviewing correspondence being sent out by the department, according to Chief Bokovitz. “Her work was invaluable and it was a time saver for me.” He also noted how she kept records of all the employees in personnel files and kept everything confidential.
“She was a big asset to the department and she has a very positive upbeat personality,” Chief Bokovitz said. “She was very cordial on the phone,” and her ability to be cheerful contributed to her ability to handle calls. She also took minutes for him at the Geauga County Chief of Police Association. He is treasurer and secretary, and she accompanied him to the monthly meetings.
In addition, she volunteered her time with the police department’s annual Shop with a Cop event which provides children in need with an opportunity to shop for the holidays with the police.
The gifts are funded by the police officers and outside donations. Ms. Marconi, with other volunteers, wrapped the gifts and helped decorate the holiday tree in the conference room where the children are treated to breakfast and lunch with their families.
Chief Bokovitz recalled how Ms. Marconi helped with the department’s annual golf outing at Tanglewood Country Club. “She was a major factor in organizing the event,” he said.
The outing raises money to fund the department’s annual Safety Town project for incoming kindergarten students so there is no charge to parents. The outing also funds two scholarships of $1,500 each for Kenston High School graduating seniors.Ms. Marconi brought in golfers and sponsors for each hole, did the registration and kept all the records. “I really enjoyed the event,” she said. So many people participate and are excited to be a part of it,” she added.
“I loved my job at the police department as well as the people there, and that’s why it was so hard to leave,” she said, adding “It was such a nice environment. One of the first things I learned is how precious life is and how it can change in an instant.
“I grew in the job and learned a lot about what the officers go through. It takes a special kind of person who really wants to help people,” Ms. Marconi said. “The officers want to be there to help in as many ways as they can.” Even with the little things, such as a flat tire or being locked out of a car, they want to help, she said. “They’re good people.”
“We would get thank-you cards, thanking the officers for their kindness and support,” Ms. Marconi noted. “People were so grateful.” It was a culture that was promoted at the station. “People would call and say how kind the officer was in an incident. I received so many phone calls in that respect. And the chief is always good about returning calls, and looking into matters, even involving complaints. He wouldn’t ignore them.”
One of the next big events is the Citizens Police Academy. It is held in the conference room and subjects include the department’s many functions including information gathering, weapons and SWAT training, voice stress analyzer tests, the canine officer program, and other topics. Chief Bokovitz said the academy has been held for about eight years and the next academy is set to begin in September.
Summing up her experience at the police department, Ms. Marconi said, “It was a wonderful opportunity working with all these great people, and I learned a lot. It was a great way to spend my career.”
Of Chief Bokovitz, she added, “He is a thoughtful, considerate and kind boss with an abundance of integrity and I will certainly miss my daily dose of his wisdom and humor.
“Working at the Bainbridge police department for over 28 years, you really become a family. You go to their weddings, then you celebrate the arrival of their babies and before you know it, those kids are grown, graduating from high school and going to college, leaving me with many wonderful memories.” She noted.
Now, Ms. Marconi when people ask her what she plans to do in retirement, she responds with a laugh, “Whatever I want to do.” One activity she will be doing, she said, is to volunteer at the Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center in Bainbridge. “I really like horses and being outdoors.”
