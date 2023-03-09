s-khaner-artA6604559_030923_web.tif

Judith Khaner, photographer, is hosting her first solo exhibition, “A Slice of Life,” at the Solon Center for the Arts gallery this month. An artist’s reception is planned for March 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

 Photo by Geoff Powers

Photographer Judith Khaner‘s gallery show, “A Slice of Life,” at the Solon Center for the Arts through April 5 showcases the “unguarded moments” she has captured of people and places.

An Artist’s Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, will enable those who love Ms. Khaner’s work to celebrate her solo exhibition achievement.

