Photographer Judith Khaner‘s gallery show, “A Slice of Life,” at the Solon Center for the Arts through April 5 showcases the “unguarded moments” she has captured of people and places.
An Artist’s Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, will enable those who love Ms. Khaner’s work to celebrate her solo exhibition achievement.
The Solon Center for the Arts Galley is located at 6315 Som Center Road.
Ms. Khaner came to be a photographer a little later in life. She spent the first 26 years of her career as a special education teacher and interventionist in the Solon City Schools, mostly at Orchard Middle School.
“I was at my happiest as a teacher when I was teaching my students,” said Ms. Khaner. “Today, I am at my happiest when I am out shooting pictures.”
Ms. Khaner retired from her school job in 2008. She then took photography courses at Cuyahoga Community College where she said she was inspired by two of her professors, Daniel Levin and Jonathan Wayne. She also met fellow photographers in classes, whom she often connects with today to shoot events in the Cleveland area, as well as in other cities.
Ms. Khaner said her collection of photographs includes about 12,000 shots.
For “A Slice of Life,” she had to pare that collection down to just 23 photos.
“It was so hard to choose,” said Ms. Khaner, with emotion. “There were just so many photos I love.”
She decided on a gallery exhibition which showcases a little of everything, a collection that displays her work as a photography generalist. It includes photos from her grandmother’s 1915 autograph book, a woman taking a work break outdoors in Washington D.C., and a blue heron which she captured right in the moment of catching and snaring a carp.
“They say photography is all about the moment. Catching that moment and capturing it,” she said.
She said, for example, that when she took the photo of the blue heron, she was not planning to take a bird photo at all. She was at Aurora Farms to take building photographs, or street scenes. But in an instant, the blue heron flew in front of her, and she grabbed for her camera.
“I didn’t even have time to check my settings,” she explained. “But I took two shots, and the one turned out as you see. Luckily my settings were good.”
Ms. Khaner, whose photographs have won juried shows and have been featured in print as well as graced the walls of local hospitals, said she has changed equipment over the years, first shooting with a Panasonic compact camera and lenses, and today usin with Sony equipment.
“Your equipment is so special; it’s almost like your child,” said Ms. Khaner. “You really need time to learn your equipment, get to know it, and learn how to use it for what you are trying to capture.”
Ms. Khaner’s photographs in the SCA gallery are for sale.
But she wants to let patrons of the gallery know that “100 percent of my share of any sales of photographs will go to the Maltz Museum [of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood].”
The museum holds a special place in Ms. Khaner’s heart. She has been a docent there since 2008.
She said she believes in the museum’s mission of diversity and tolerance. And she wants to support its mission, through her own.
“I want to capture those moments, to give you a slice of life, and to make you feel like you are in the moment, like you are in the scene yourself,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.