Kenston Board of Education President Jennifer Troutman recently donated her kidney upon learning that Bryce Grossman, a 2020 Kenston graduate, needed a transplant.
Ms. Troutman’s older son, Anthony, and Bryce had been friends for many years. Bryce was born with chronic kidney disease and, in 2020, around the time he graduated from Kenston, was told he needed a transplant, his mother, Lisa Grossman, said.
Bryce returned from Miami University this past summer as his health worsened. Bryce’s family and a transplant nephrologist at Cleveland Clinic began working to get Bryce accepted to a transplant list.
“People often ask you, ‘Is he on the list?’ That takes a lot,” Mrs. Grossman said. “They’re not going to accept everyone on the list.”
Finally, at the end of August, the Grossmans found out that Bryce had been accepted.
Ms. Troutman, an attorney, saw a post about Bryce’s needing a donor on the Super Mommy Swap of Bainbridge Facebook group. She went to the Cleveland Clinic main campus for a battery of tests, including blood work, an ultrasound, an EKG and other appointments.
In December, Ms. Troutman received a call that said she had been approved to donate.
Later that month, the donor office called Bryce and told him he had a donor and the transplant would take place Jan. 31.
Ms. Troutman called Mrs. Grossman to ask about Bryce, and she revealed that she was the donor.
“We were stunned,” Mrs. Grossman said.
Now, “everything is going okay with Bryce,” she said. “It’s a pretty amazing experience. There are no words to describe how we feel about her doing that. It’s impossible to express the gratitude.”
Mrs. Grossman said she knows that recovery is a long journey.
Ms. Troutman said she is happy she helped. She also commended her medical team and surgeon, Dr. Wee.
“He’s brilliant and his team is brilliant,” Ms. Troutman said. “They’re literally saving people’s lives every day. It’s very cool to be a part of that.”
Transplants from living donors tend to last longer, and usually take better than those from deceased donors, Ms. Troutman said.
“And everyone can live with one kidney if their other kidney is healthy enough,” she said.
Ms. Troutman’s donation was a “directed donation,” because she had a recipient in mind. Other types of donations include a “voucher” program in which a donor provides a kidney now in exchange for a “voucher” to be used if they, or a loved one, need a living kidney donation in the future.
Another option is anonymous donation. Sometimes, anonymous donors never learn whom they helped, Ms. Troutman said.
“That anonymous donation is probably the most selfless act I can think of,” she said.
Ms. Troutman admitted feeling a bit of hesitation before donating.
“I have three kids,” she said. “There’s always a potential risk when you go under surgery.”
Through the process, the medical team assured her that she could change her mind at any time, she said.
In talking to others, Ms. Troutman said she was surprised to learn how many had donated kidneys themselves. She talked often with a woman who had donated, which was helpful and reassuring – especially because they share the same faith, she said.
“I had a lot of questions about recovery,” she said. “The recovery has been a lot easier than I thought it was going to be.”
The woman predicted that Ms.Troutman would come home with medication no stronger than Tylenol, and Ms. Troutman was surprised that she was right.
It was also helpful that she joined a living donor Facebook group for others who have donated kidneys, she said.
“And our community has been incredibly supportive of both families,” Ms. Troutman said.
The Super Mommy Swap of Bainbridge Facebook group organized a meal train for both families after the surgery.
Recovery time for Bryce is about three months, Mrs. Grossman said.
“I’m in a great place for it,” Mrs. Grossman said. “I’m so grateful for our community. This community has rallied around Bryce. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but there are some positives to it, with yourself and your outlook on people and life.”
To those considering becoming living donors, Ms. Troutman said it is not a decision to be taken lightly.
“But if you can help someone, you should,” she said.
“You have to do a lot of reflection as to why you want to do it and whether or not you’re mentally prepared to do it,” she said. “You are electing to undergo a major surgery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.