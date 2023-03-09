IMG_1922_web.tif

Kenston Board of Education President Jennifer Troutman (left) recently donated her kidney to Bryce Grossman (center), a 2020 Kenston graduate. Bryce’s mother, Lisa (right), said that it is “impossible to express the gratitude” she feels.

Kenston Board of Education President Jennifer Troutman recently donated her kidney upon learning that Bryce Grossman, a 2020 Kenston graduate, needed a transplant.

Ms. Troutman’s older son, Anthony, and Bryce had been friends for many years. Bryce was born with chronic kidney disease and, in 2020, around the time he graduated from Kenston, was told he needed a transplant, his mother, Lisa Grossman, said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription