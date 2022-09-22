The parish community of St. Luke the Evangelist Antiochian Orthodox Church did more than just adapt to 20 years of having no church building to call home, they let it bring them closer.
“The families who lasted through all of the moves very clearly had a commitment to being a part of this community,” the Rev. Matthew Thurman, church pastor, said. “It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Since its founding in 2002, the church of about 25 families has rented various buildings and churches to grow without an established permanent location. At one point, they rented a small office space on South Franklin Street in Chagrin Falls and had been poised to build a new church on Chagrin River Road in Solon.
They ultimately purchased their first permanent space, the former New Life Fellowship church building in Bainbridge Township, in 2018, and began holding services there the following spring.
Since acquiring the building on Chillicothe Road (Route 306), the parish has beautified the church interior to serve the needs of traditional Orthodox worship, primarily by adding Orthodox iconography.
In their permanent home, the parish will mark their 20-year anniversary this weekend (Sept. 24-25), featuring a celebration that includes his Grace Bishop Anthony Michaels of the Diocese of Toledo and the Midwest of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America.
Bishop Michaels will celebrate Divine Liturgy at 9:30 on Sunday morning, and there will be a celebratory banquet to mark the occasion that evening.
“We are no longer living out of suitcases” in a sense, the Rev. Thurman, a resident of South Russell, said. “We have all our stuff in once place.
“Like when you move into a house, you figure out where things go and where you want them to go.”
Not having a home has posed a lot of problems through the years, he continued, “so having a home resolves a lot of those problems.”
“During that time, it was harder to have new people come to join us,” the Rev. Thurman, 58, explained. “‘Come join us based on a promise (of one day finding a home),’” he would say.
“It’s a big ask,” he said. “You just had your things in a room, and there was not a sense of permanence or a physical sign, an actual church building.
“Now, we have an actual church building that is not going anywhere,” he said. “That security is what a lot of folks need.”
The Rev. Thurman said he will work to grow his congregation, which is comprised of many young families.
“We are always looking to grow the church family,” the Rev. Thurman said. “That’s the main point for us, part of why we are here.”
The church, which joins several others along Route 306, gives Orthodox Christians the opportunity to worship on the east side, he noted, as the over two dozen Orthodox parishes in the Cleveland metropolitan area are almost all located either in central Cleveland or on the west side.
The closest Orthodox church to St. Luke’s is in Cleveland Heights.
“We are here and close and available,” the Rev. Thurman said.
St. Luke’s, which features bright blue walls in the interior that frames the Orthodox icons, as well as a beautiful central chandelier, measures about 5,000 square feet and sits on 12 acres. Services are held each week and on weekdays for special celebrations throughout the year and are in English. They also hold a Sunday school.
The Rev. Thurman explained that his denomination is most similar to the Catholic Church. Different is that Orthodox pastors can marry. The Rev. Thurman and his wife, Rachel, have two sons, Ben and Abe, a 2022 graduate of Chagrin Falls High School and a sophomore there.
His parish takes part in outreach, feeding the homeless at shelters and participating in the Chagrin Valley Council of churches.
“The blessing is always seeing progress here,” the Rev. Thurman said. “Our parish community is always moving ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.