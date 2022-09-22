The U.S. Postal Service will introduce the 2022 Hanukkah stamp at Temple Emanu El in Orange during a special “First Day of Issue” ceremony planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Each year, the Postal Service holds a ceremony on the first day the new stamps go on sale at Post Offices across the nation and postal officials were drawn to Temple Emanu El because of its busy schedule of of year-around events, according to a press release.
“The temple’s vibrant community seems to be a perfect location,” said Michael Henry, who serves as a Stamp Development Senior Specialist for the postal service.
According to Mr. Henry, this year’s stamp features a colorful, abstract original wall hanging of a hanukkiah, the nine-branch candelabra used only at Hanukkah.The original fiber art design was hand-dyed, appliquéd, and hand quilted.
During the event, guests will hear from Lori Dym, USPS managing counsel for procurement and property law as well as Temple Emanu El President Susan Krantz, Rabbi Matt Cohen, and others.
Darcy Hershey, a long-time congregant and staff member, will speak on how the temple has observed Hanukkah in the past and students from Temple Emanu El Preschool is expected to entertain the crowd.
The Oct. 20 event is free and open to the public with RSVPs encouraged at usps.com/hanukkah. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HanukkahStamp.
Temple Emanu El, located at 4545 Brainard Road, is a Reform congregation serving the Jewish Community of Greater Cleveland, western Geauga County and portions of Portage and Summit counties.
Fouinded in 1947, Temple Emanu El provides a variety of worship services, religious education opportunities, a year-around full-day preschool, and also hosts a number of cultural and social events throughout the year.
For more information, call (216) 454-1300 or visit them online at: teecleve.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.