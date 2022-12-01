Suddenly out of nowhere we are once again smack dab in the middle of the holiday season. Somehow it just seems to sneak up on us like “Has it been a year already?” It is that time of year for family and the coming together for feasting and frolicking. One Cleveland tradition has been the continuation of Great Lakes Theater’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” This year marks the 34th time that this show has been staged and it is better than ever.

I for one have seen it more times than I can remember yet each year I find myself lured back to view it once again. Perhaps it is the heartwarming story of redemption that gives us faith that even the coldest of hearts can be warmed once again, or it may be the outstanding acting that Great Lakes Theater is so famous for. It could even be the elaborate set and costumes that take our breath away as well as the wonderful music. For many it may just be the sum of all the elements that bring families back to the Mimi Ohio Theatre year after year.

