It has been a busy week what with Thanksgiving festivities and all of the distractions that go with it like cooking, hosting, the endless football games, nonstop nibbling and perusing your junk mail advertising Black Friday sales.
It has become a holiday all its own and is called Black Friday in reference to retailers’ prayer that a profitable day will signal an “in-the-black” holiday shopping season.
And, like most of our holidays, this one has changed over time. Black Friday was once a year on the day-after-Thanksgiving sale to end all sales of such massive proportions it inspired unattractive human responses usually reserved for rioting mobs of looters.
Ah, the good old days. Our modern Black Friday has no definite beginning or end, which leaves folks with pre-buyer’s remorse wondering if the “best-ever price” they got today will be as good as the “best-price-of-the-year price” they could get tomorrow.
With all this going on, it occurred to us that readers may have missed news-making events. Since this is a newspaper, we thought it would be of service to provide a few items you may have missed.
– Chagrin Falls, Ohio – Riverside Park playground request for proposals (RFP) are to be unveiled and discussed tonight (Dec. 1) at 7 p.m. during a virtual meeting of the RFP evaluation committee. The agenda includes an overview of playground project and RFP process, RFP evaluation criteria and scoring process, selection of finalists and the project’s next steps. Look for access to the Zoom-style meeting on the village website, chagrin-falls.org which will provide a gateway to You Tube replays of the session.
– Champagne, France: A British angler caught what could be the largest goldfish ever. “Carrot,” as it was named, weighed in at a whopping 67 pounds. Genetically, it is carp and koi and, as the latter is wont to do, grew to the size of its habitat, which, in this case, was a lake. The giant goldfish was photographed with its captor before being released into the lake from whence it came. A happy ending for all and, most especially, “Carrot.”
– Qatar, the Arabian Peninsula: The whole world is watching Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soccer played out in spite of multiple bribery and systemic corruption scandals and the host country track record of repression, human-rights violations and laws criminalizing homosexuality. Many players and coaches wore the FIFA-banned diversity-and-inclusion multi-colored armbands in protest, and the German soccer team photo pictures players with their hands over their mouths to symbolize having been silenced for drawing attention to all of the above. To top it off, rocker Rod Steward turned down $1 million to perform during the arguably most-watched sports event in the world.
– Mar-A-Lago, Fla.: A local man who recently announced plans to run for president of the United States of American has heightened his visibility by releasing scorching comments about the U.S. Supreme Court justices’ decision rejecting his petition to shield tax returns from going public. “The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige and standing and has become nothing more than a political body with our Country paying the price,” he said. Meanwhile, none of the justices released dissenting opinions on the matter. The would-be presidential candidate is currently the subject of at least 22 civil suits and criminal investigations, some of which await his tax information. Although the Mar-A-Lago man has yet to be charged with any crime, 18 of his associates have been arrested, jailed or indicted.
– Planet Earth – Elon Musk has doubled down on his hard-line takeover of Twitter by restoring those accounts which had been banished from the site for their possibly criminal and/or dangerously bad behavior. This caused one observer to predict Twitter is poised to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”
Back to where we started – U.S. Retail World. No two experts agree how profitable – or not – this year’s holiday-shopping season will be for retailers or if consumers are ready to part with their hard-earned dollars during this period of inflation. Some sources close to the action predict a slight increase in sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.