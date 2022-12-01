Over the next couple of years, the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools will begin the discussions of when to ask voters for additional levies – and for how much.
That message was part of a presentation to the Board of Education recently by Treasurer Ashley Brudno as part of a five-year forecast, a routine practice done biannually as part of requirements set forth by the Ohio Department of Education.
“In the next couple of years, we will start that conversation,” Ms. Brudno said, noting that the last levy passed by Chagrin voters was in 2020 for 3.85 mills. It was no new tax because there were 3.85 mills of bond millage falling off that year. That levy generates about $2.2 million annually.
“We promised four years (until we would present another levy), and we will certainly meet that promise or exceed it,” she noted.
She began by stating that a five-year forecast is an estimate. “It represents what we know now,” she said. “Circumstances in Ohio school finance are constantly changing.”
Ms. Brudno also noted that this five-year forecast only incorporates the general fund of the district and does not include any other funds, such as special grant funds, for example.
“It’s only as good as the information we have now,” she said. “We have seen over decades that school finance can change any moment.” It has changed these last couple of years drastically “with a swipe of a pen down in Columbus,” Ms. Brudno added.
Beginning in fiscal year 2024, Ms. Brudno said the district expects to start “deficit spending,” the same expectation they had at this time last year, although are in a better position than last year.
The district is projecting a cash balance of about $19.05 million, according to the fiscal 2024 estimate.
She said that as expenditures continue to increase and revenues stay flat, the deficit gets larger each year “and we are eating into our cash balance.”
The largest expenditures for the district is personnel, with the second largest being employee benefits.
In those areas, the district has done a good job of being as efficient as possible, she noted.
“Going forward we will spend more than we receive,” Ms. Brudno continued, which is expected as district revenues stay flat due to House Bill 920, which protects property owners from unvoted tax increases. That has a “stair step” effect on school revenues, she added, with the district needing to pass a levy every few years to catch up to its expenditures.
“That’s the way school finances work in Ohio,” she said.
On an annual average basis over the five year forecast, revenues are projected to grow slower than expenditures.
Board of Education President Sharon Broz asked Ms. Brudno what areas are of concern in the funding picture in the event a recession occurs.
“It could be a lot of these lines,” Ms. Brudno said, depending on how the district reacts and what happens. She added that she is not sure if a recession in general would make the district come back to the forecast and make changes.
“I tend to be conservative in all of these estimates,” she said, “unless something were to really blow up.”
If the board would have to cut significant dollars out of expenditures, there is no way to really affect the forecast other than wages and benefits.
“It’s the reality,” Ms. Brudno said. “No one wants to have those conversations but if we got there, that is what we would be doing.”
Board member Kathryn Garvey added that the district only comes back to voters when it is absolutely necessary to be able to provide the quality education it does for students and hopes that it has earned the trust from the community in that regard.
